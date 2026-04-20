China's 2nd Homegrown Cruise Ship to Be Delivered in November

​Adora Flora City. [Photo provided to China Daily Website]

China's second domestically made cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is planned for delivery on Nov 6, two months ahead of the original schedule, announced the vessel's builder and future operator on April 16.

In comparison with Adora Magic City, the nation's first domestically built cruise ship, the Adora Flora City has a shorter construction period, keeping it on track for planned sea trials in mid-May.

After its successful undocking on March 20, the cruise ship has accomplished 96 percent of its workload and is at the stage of dock mooring debugging.

The 141,900-tonnage ship boasts a length of 341 meters, which is 17.4 meters longer than Adora Magic City. In addition, the vessel will feature 2,130 cabins and can accommodate up to 5,232 guests.

Named Adora Flora City in October 2024, the cruise vessel would adopt Guangzhou of Guangdong province as its home port during its inaugural voyage season.

Featuring elements of Lingnan culture in southern China, Adora Flora City is not a simple duplication of the Adora Magic City. Instead, the vessel will undergo comprehensive upgrades in spatial design, intelligent technology and cruise experience.

Before delivery, Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, the builder of the cruise, will assist the vessel's operator Adora Cruises in carrying out operational preparation work to ensure smooth commercial operations.