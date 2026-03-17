China's second homegrown large cruise ship to be delivered by year end

​​An aerial drone photo shows the large cruise ship Adora Flora City in Shanghai. [Photo/CCTV]

China's second domestically built large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, with the construction of its main structure completed, according to the shipbuilder, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is scheduled to undock on March 20 for the next test phase of dockside mooring, and sea trials are scheduled for late May, said the shipbuilder.

With a gross tonnage of 141,900 tonnes, the cruise ship represents a further step forward in China's large cruise ship construction capability.

Compared with the country's first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, the new vessel features a series of design and construction upgrades. According to the company, the ship is 17.4 meters longer, and offers expanded public areas and enhanced onboard comfort.