Chinese Translation of Brazilian Classic Published in Shanghai

​Scholars, diplomats, and cultural figures from Brazil and China attend a forum that celebrates the publication of the Chinese version of The Brazilian People in Shanghai on April 15, 2026. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

A forum marking the publication of the Chinese translation of The Brazilian People: The Formation and Meaning of Brazil, a seminal work by Brazilian anthropologist Darcy Ribeiro, was held at Fudan University in Shanghai on April 15.

Yan Qiaorong, the translator of the Chinese version and an associate professor at the Communication University of China, said: "I hope this book about miscegenation, integration, and identity can find the most far-reaching resonance in this city, which is also shaped by immigrants and an open spirit."

Yan said she viewed the translation of the book not merely as a linguistic transformation, but as an opportunity for the two cultures to "shake hands".

One particularly challenging concept to translate was 'cunhadismo', a term the original author coined to refer to the practice by which Brazil's indigenous peoples absorb foreigners into their own societies through marriage.

After much consideration, Yan finally translated the term as "联姻吸纳制" (marriage-based absorption system) to capture its unique significance in Brazilian culture.

Yan also said the translation fills a gap in the study of Brazil in China, offering a "South-to-South" perspective.

Lucas Lima, head of cultural and public diplomacy at the Consulate General of Brazil in Shanghai, said: "Many people have a mysterious or superficial image of Brazil. This book will help build a deeper understanding of Brazil's history and society."

The publication of the book is part of the events celebrating the China-Brazil Cultural Year.

Lima said Shanghai's openness to foreign cultures positions it as a key hub for Brazil-China cultural exchange.

"Shanghai people are very curious and open to learning about other cultures," he said, noting that the city's major festivals attract global audiences, providing opportunities to showcase Brazilian culture.

The consulate plans to host a variety of cultural events, including jazz festivals, film festivals, and theater performances, aiming to showcase the diversity of Brazilian culture.