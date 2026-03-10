[City News]

Chongming district pursues eco-development

by shanghaigov
March 10, 2026
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​The vast wetlands of Chongming provide a vital habitat for diverse avian species. [Photo/Shanghai Chongming Media Center]

Shanghai convened an expert consultation on March 7, exploring ways of converting Chongming district's ecological advantages into sustainable development momentum.

Designated as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, an International Wetland City, and a Wetland of International Importance, Chongming district faces the challenge of integrating these identities to fully realize its ecological value.

Experts emphasized the need to translate ecological strengths into development opportunities.

Discussions focused on creating a cohesive Chongming wetland intellectual property and Dongtan World Natural Heritage brand.

A systematic approach was proposed to explore the brand's underlying meaning, create an international narrative, and convert ecological assets into cultural and tourism products.

The consultation also explored strategies for transforming ecological value and activating green energy, while examining "wetland-plus" development models.

Experts highlighted ways to advance green healthcare, nature education, blue carbon trading, green finance, and green technology.

They also offered guidance on fostering new lifestyles that bring humans and nature together, as well as on spatial governance that harmonizes people, wetlands, and urban-rural environments.

Advice included building ecological communities and villages, exploring local ecological culture, connecting the entire region’s production, living and ecological spaces, and creating wetland-specific scenarios.

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