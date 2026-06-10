Dragon Boat Race Set to Kick off on June 12 on Suzhou Creek

A promotional poster highlights the upcoming 22nd Shanghai Suzhou Creek City Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament. [Photo/Shanghai Putuo Media Center]

The 22nd Shanghai Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament is set to take place from June 12 to 14 at Suzhou Creek in Putuo district, Shanghai, ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 19.

Established in 2001, this event has become a hallmark of Dragon Boat Festival celebrations in Shanghai. This year, 51 teams will compete across four categories: elite, university, open, and mass. International teams from Malaysia, Russia, and Germany will also participate in the matches.

​Athletes from Russia compete in a previous dragon boat race on Suzhou Creek.[Photo/Shanghai Putuo Media Center]

The elite and university categories will feature 22-person races, while the open and mass categories will have 12-person races. In addition to the 200-meter straight race, the elite and open categories will also compete in a 100-meter sprint.

This year's event is designed to transcend traditional models by integrating cultural, commercial, tourism, and sports elements to enhance the city's brand. On June 11, a special event titled "Shanghai Online Influencer Salon: Waterside Dialogue" will be held, inviting internet celebrities to have discussions on topics such as sustainable event operations, waterfront economic development, city branding, and innovative international communication.

​An aerial view shows dragon boats racing along Suzhou Creek against the backdrop of Shanghai's modern skyline. [Photo/Shanghai Putuo Media Center]

Coinciding with the dragon boat races, a paddleboarding event will be held, offering a synchronized experience with the races. Residents are invited to enjoy the unique charm of water sports and explore new urban leisure experiences in the Tian'an 1000 Trees commercial area.