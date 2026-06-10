Expats Discover Shanghai's Rural Treasures by Bike

​Expats cycle through the scenic countryside in Zhuqiao town, Pudong New Area, on June 7. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

A total of 300 cycling enthusiasts took part in the Zhuqiao stage of the 2026 Shanghai Mass Sports Season and the Shanghai Beautiful and Harmonious Countryside Cycling Challenge in Zhuqiao town, Pudong New Area, on June 7.

Zhuqiao is located in eastern Pudong, bordering Shanghai Pudong International Airport and about 30 kilometers from downtown Shanghai. The town is home to the former residence of Zhang Wentian, a key early leader of the Communist Party of China, the COMAC Final Assembly Center, and Florentia Village, an Italian-style outlet near the airport.

In early June, the area’s paddy fields turn vibrant green and lotus shoots emerge in village ponds. Tree-lined lanes wind past whitewashed cottages, fish ponds and flower beds, offering cyclists a scenic escape from the bustle of the nearby airport.

The eight-kilometer route for the international group took riders through a historical and cultural site, ecological farmland, and agritourism attractions.

Riders stopped at the "Red Origin" Ideal Home, a renovated waterside cottage converted into a compact space for heritage education, cultural creation, and study programs.

They then continued to Xinghuo Xiaolai Farm, passing neatly textured fields crisscrossed by narrow dirt paths, where swaying crops and chirping insects replaced the sounds of traffic.

The route concluded at the Crayfish and Rice Dream Space, where participants tried their hand at catching the freshwater crustaceans and sampled seasonal dishes prepared with local harvests.

​Expats enjoy crayfish fishing contest by a pond. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

Among the riders was Juan Francisco Padin, who expressed his enthusiasm for the event. "It's wonderful to be here on a Sunday morning, sharing this experience with people from China and all over the world," he said.

"The crayfish fishing was excellent, and I must have eaten at least 20 or 30. They were really delicious," he added.

Oleg Danisin, a Shanghai-based web developer, said the event offered a different kind of cycling experience.

"I have my bicycle, and I ride around the city," he said. "But this is my first time participating in such a social cycling event."

Olivier Marin, a professor at NYU Shanghai, described the activity as "a team effort" as he recounted catching seven crayfish with the help of a teammate.

For Jacob Aldaco from the United States, the event offered an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of rural development in China.

"I've lived in the big cities here in China and seen what urban development looks like," he said. "But I know rural development is a major priority here and so I want to come and see what China is doing in this area. It's nice, and quite beautiful."

Mariana Soriano Farias, who arrived in Shanghai from Belarus four months ago, praised the relaxed pace of the ride.

"It was well-organized, calm, and gave us the chance to admire the scenic views and meet villagers. Afterward, we enjoyed a riverside rest and delicious Chinese food in a friendly atmosphere," she said.

​International riders pose for a group photo at the finish point. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

The event, also known as a "village ride," was designed to showcase rural revitalization through low-carbon sport while promoting sports participation, agricultural consumption, and international outreach.

Three routes catered to different expectations. The eight-kilometer international track emphasized sightseeing and offered participants a closer look at Shanghai's countryside.

A 17-kilometer family route encouraged parents and children to experience rural life together, while a 25-kilometer challenge tested endurance across waterways and wider landscapes.

A country fair held alongside the event brought together farmers and cooperatives selling fresh produce, handicrafts, and creative rural products. Lucky draws attracted visitors and helped boost sales.

The event was co-organized by the Shanghai Administration of Sports, the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, China Daily, and International Services Shanghai, among other organizations.