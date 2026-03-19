F1 'ticket-stub economy' fuels consumer spending

​F1 fans check out car models at a souvenir shop in Shanghai, March 10, 2025. [Photo/IC]

Shanghai's Jiading district has experienced a significant shopping boom thanks to the just-concluded F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

During the F1 weekend from March 13 to 15, 10 key commercial complexes and commercial districts in Jiading generated a total revenue of 132 million yuan ($19.17 million), up 5.73 percent from the previous year. Total foot traffic reached 1.62 million visits, a year-on-year increase of 3.87 percent.

The Shanghai round of the F1 World Championship, which was held at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading, drew more than 230,000 spectators, a new high since the competition was introduced to Shanghai in 2004.

During the race weekend, Jiading's major commercial districts transformed from shopping destinations into immersive spaces celebrating racing culture. F1 ticket holders can enjoy discounts and limited-edition gifts while shopping at the major commercial complexes.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Shanghai Auto Culture Festival featured a subsidy program for car purchases. In addition to national and municipal incentives, consumers were eligible for district-level subsidies of up to 25,000 yuan.