[City News]

F1 'ticket-stub economy' fuels consumer spending

by shanghaigov
March 19, 2026
Share Article:
12.png

​F1 fans check out car models at a souvenir shop in Shanghai, March 10, 2025. [Photo/IC]

Shanghai's Jiading district has experienced a significant shopping boom thanks to the just-concluded F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

During the F1 weekend from March 13 to 15, 10 key commercial complexes and commercial districts in Jiading generated a total revenue of 132 million yuan ($19.17 million), up 5.73 percent from the previous year. Total foot traffic reached 1.62 million visits, a year-on-year increase of 3.87 percent.

The Shanghai round of the F1 World Championship, which was held at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading, drew more than 230,000 spectators, a new high since the competition was introduced to Shanghai in 2004.

During the race weekend, Jiading's major commercial districts transformed from shopping destinations into immersive spaces celebrating racing culture. F1 ticket holders can enjoy discounts and limited-edition gifts while shopping at the major commercial complexes.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Shanghai Auto Culture Festival featured a subsidy program for car purchases. In addition to national and municipal incentives, consumers were eligible for district-level subsidies of up to 25,000 yuan.

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Shanghai's intl dining scene expands citywide
FEATURED
[CITY NEWS]
Shanghai's intl dining scene expands citywide
@ shanghaigovLineApr 2, 2026
Shanghai expands global air routes for summer-autumn flight schedule
[City News]
Shanghai expands global air routes for summer-autumn flight schedule
Shanghai expands global air routes for summer-autumn flight schedule
Venice Biennale China pavilion comes to Shanghai
[City News]
Venice Biennale China pavilion comes to Shanghai
Venice Biennale China pavilion comes to Shanghai
Spinal surgery restores Malaysian patient's hand function
[City News]
Spinal surgery restores Malaysian patient's hand function
Spinal surgery restores Malaysian patient's hand function

Popular Reads

The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton
1

The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton

China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices
2

China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices

China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact
3

China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact

Actors Body Hits Out At Rampant AI Cloning of Voice, Image
4

Actors Body Hits Out At Rampant AI Cloning of Voice, Image