Foreign Investors Meet Executives From Beijing Tech Innovators at Shanghai Bourse

More than 30 international institutional investors visited listed companies in Beijing and Shanghai to hold discussions with the management teams about accessing key innovative technology companies.

The three-day visit ended May 13 aimed to attract more long-term foreign capital into the market and help create a more transparent, stable, and predictable market environment, the Shanghai Stock Exchange announced on its official WeChat account yesterday.

The SSE also organized a concentrated roadshow for companies in the technology innovation sector listed on the exchange, providing a more targeted communication channel for both investors and companies seeking financing.

The Shanghai bourse will continue to promote high-level external openness, serve technological innovation and the development of new quality productive forces, and build a more efficient international communication bridge, it noted.

International investors researching Chinese mainland-listed companies reflect the stability of Chinese assets amid an increasingly uncertain global environment, as well as their strong interest in opportunities arising from industrial upgrades driven by technological innovation, industry insiders believe.

Supported by both safety attributes and growth logic, the appeal of mainland stocks to international investors is expected to continue to rise, further underscoring the allocation value of Chinese assets, the insiders predicted.