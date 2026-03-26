French Film Panorama to be held in Shanghai

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The 2026 French Film Panorama is set to take place in Shanghai from March 27 to April 19, bringing 11 recently produced French films to local audiences.

The lineup spans a range of genres and styles, highlighting the diversity of contemporary French cinema and catering to various audience tastes.

French actress Sophie Marceau will serve as the festival's image ambassador, while Chinese filmmaker Jiang Wen acts as its promotional ambassador.

Launched in 2004, the event has become a regular platform for cultural exchange between China and France. It has welcomed prominent French filmmakers and actors, including Isabelle Huppert, Jean Reno, Juliette Binoche and Claude Lelouch, while Chinese figures such as Zhang Ziyi and Jia Zhangke have taken part as ambassadors in previous editions.

This year's program will tour 10 Chinese cities from March 25 till the end of June. Shanghai will serve as the second stop after the opening leg in Beijing.

In Shanghai, screenings are scheduled to run at MOViE MOViE in Taikoo Li Qiantan and Premiere Cinemas in Jing An Kerry Centre, with guest appearances and related events further adding to the excitement.

The event is organized by Unifrance and co-hosted by the French embassy in China.

​The screening schedule for the 2026 French Film Panorama in Shanghai. [Photo/WeChat account of MOViE MOViE Taikoo Li Qiantan]