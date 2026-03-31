14km Underwater Rail Shortens Shanghai-Chengdu Travel Time by 5. 5 Hours

The world's largest diameter high-speed rail tunnel boring machine (a shield TBM), independently developed by China and named "Linghang Hao" (Navigator), has successfully completed 11.18 kilometers of tunneling beneath the Yangtze River.

Since setting off from Shanghai's Chongming Island on April 29, 2024, the machine has been steadily tunneling for 23 months.

So what does this mean?

It's nothing short of a miracle in underwater high-speed rail construction – after all, a full 14 kilometers of the line runs beneath the river!