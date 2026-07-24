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2026 Shanghai Rolex Masters Tickets Go on Sale July 30

by Ma Yue
July 24, 2026
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2026 Shanghai Rolex Masters Tickets Go on Sale July 30
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The 2026 Shanghai Rolex Masters will be held from October 5 to 18.

The 2026 Shanghai Rolex Masters will be held from October 5 to 18 at the Qizhong Tennis Center in Minhang District. The world's top male tennis players will once again gather in Shanghai during the National Day holiday to compete in this ATP 1000 tournament.

Tickets will officially go on sale at noon on July 30. Fans can purchase them from the Jiushi Sports app, or by scanning the QR code below to enter its WeChat mini-program.

2026 Shanghai Rolex Masters Tickets Go on Sale July 30

From October 1 to 4, a Masters Carnival will kick off early, offering tennis fans the chance to purchase exclusive souvenirs at Qizhong, attend player practice sessions, and visit the tennis-themed museum.

This year's ticket offerings have been expanded to cater to a wider range of needs. Options include parent-child tickets, "Super Fan" packages for those hoping to get close to the stars or receive signed ball gifts, "Worry-Free Transport" tickets that include direct shuttle service from the city center to the stadium, as well as combo packages linked to Formula One, MXGP (Motocross World Championship), and Disneyland.

2026 Shanghai Rolex Masters Tickets Go on Sale July 30
2026 Shanghai Rolex Masters Tickets Go on Sale July 30
2026 Shanghai Rolex Masters Tickets Go on Sale July 30
2026 Shanghai Rolex Masters Tickets Go on Sale July 30

Fans who previously purchased tickets for the 2026 Tennis Legends Exhibition Match earlier this year will enjoy early access to ticket purchases between noon and 6pm on July 29.

On October 16, following the conclusion of all tournament matches, Swiss maestro Roger Federer will return to Center Court at Qizhong Tennis Center for a doubles exhibition. The doubles lineup will be announced in the coming months.

The pet-friendly area, "ACE Buddy Zone," which was launched last year, will once again be available to tennis fans bringing their furry companions.

2026 Shanghai Rolex Masters Tickets Go on Sale July 30
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The pet-friendly area will continue to serve fans bringing their furry companions.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

#Wechat#Minhang#Rolex#National Day holiday#Roger Federer#Shanghai
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