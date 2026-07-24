[Explainer] Leaving China? That Cute Souvenir Could Become Your Biggest Travel Mistake

Leaving China with the wrong souvenir in your bag can mean a fine, confiscation or worse. Here's a brief guide to the items that are banned or restricted when you go through departures.

Items banned from leaving China

Under Customs Order No. 43, these items cannot leave the country:

- Everything already banned from entering China, including weapons, imitation weapons, ammunition and explosives, counterfeit currency and narcotics

- Manuscripts, prints, films, recordings or other materials containing state secrets

- Precious cultural relics and other relics barred from export

- Endangered or precious animals and plants, including specimens, seeds and breeding material

Items restricted from leaving China

These items are not outright banned but require documentation or must be declared:

- Gold, silver and other precious metals or products made from them

- Chinese currency

- Foreign currency and securities

- Radio transceivers and encrypted communication devices

- Precious traditional Chinese medicine materials

- Ordinary cultural relics

Antiques and cultural relics

Porcelain, calligraphy, paintings, furniture, and jewelry made before 1949 must pass customs before leaving China. Exporting relics made before 1795, the 60th year of the Qianlong rule of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), is prohibited.

Certified appraisal centers issue wax seals and export permits for relics. Foreigners can apply at Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, or Guangzhou relic appraisal offices. Without the seal and permit, customs will hold the item at the border.

Gold, silver and currency

Gold and silver above 50 grams need documentation from the People's Bank of China. Cash over 20,000 yuan, or foreign currency worth more than US$5,000, must be declared.

Endangered species

Ivory, rhino horn, tiger bone, pangolin scales, coral and other products from protected species cannot leave China, with or without paperwork. Possessing these items can result in criminal charges, in addition to confiscation.

Declaration channels

The same two channels used for arrivals apply on departure. Use the green channel if you have nothing to declare, and the red channel if you're carrying anything restricted, along with a completed declaration form.

Penalties

Customs can fine or prosecute travelers who fail to declare restricted items, forge documentation or try to smuggle banned goods out of the country. Cultural relics and endangered species violations carry the harshest penalties, including criminal charges.

When in doubt about an antique, a piece of jewelry or a large amount of cash, declare it. It's a lot easier than explaining yourself after the fact.

For the full official list, check the General Administration of Customs of China's English-language service guide: http://english.customs.gov.cn/service/guide?c=afa01e86-d227-457a-bf81-dfe6a5dd8204&p=2