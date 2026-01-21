2026 Shanghai Yuyuan Lantern Festival Opens Next Week

Credit: Cai Weishuai / Ti Gong













Shanghai's signature Yuyuan Lantern Festival will open on January 26 this year and run through March 3, celebrating the city's unique Spring Festival culture and showcasing local festive atmosphere. This year marks the festival's largest expansion yet, introducing a "six-zone integrated" format that links horse-themed lantern displays in Yuyuan Garden with new lighting experiences at Gucheng Park, Fangbang Road M., Fuyou Road, the Bund and the Bund Finance Center (BFC) – creating a continuous cultural and scenic light route. The Yuyuan folk art lantern zone, the festival's centerpiece, will light up on January 26, transforming the ancient garden complex into a dreamlike wilderness inspired by the Year of the Horse. Featuring heritage lantern craftsmanship combined with creative lighting art, it delivers a striking visual spectacle where tradition meets innovation.





















At BFC, a Spring Festival carnival co-created with Pop Mart will bring IP characters in festive new outfits. Visitors can also enjoy traditional street games such as hopscotch and retro arcade machines. Along Fengjing Road near the Bund, playful horse lanterns will light up the street, while festive markets will offer trendy seasonal gifts. The Fosun Foundation will present an immersive digital exhibition with the Palace Museum, highlighting traditional Chinese aesthetics through modern technology. Other lantern zones features their own atmosphere. The Fuyou Road zone plans to fill the alleys with warmth and everyday charm, while the Fangbang Road M. zone aims to take visitors back to memories of old Shanghai. The Gucheng Park zone will radiate a joyful family reunion vibe, and the Bund zone will showcase the elegance and vibrancy of a modern metropolis.

Among the six lantern zones, the Yuyuan folk art lantern zone requires timed tickets for entry, while the other five areas are free to visit. Tickets went on sale on Monday (January 19) via official platforms, including the "豫园票务" WeChat mini-program and third-party ticketing platforms like "票星球." Click here to learn how to grab your tickets. Adult tickets are 80 yuan (US$11.49), with 50-yuan concession tickets for children, seniors and military personnel. More than a lantern show, the 2026 festival offers a one-stop Shanghai-style Spring Festival experience. Visitors can enjoy dynamic performances, interactive social activities and tech-driven light installations, enhancing immersion and participation for both locals and international travelers.

The event also upgrades into a holiday lifestyle and consumption platform, bringing together markets, cultural products, gourmet food and brand collaborations. This year's upgraded ticket benefit system allows ticket holders to unlock eight exclusive perks worth approximately 600 yuan, turning the ticket stub into a spending pass for parking privileges, shopping vouchers, dining discounts and festive souvenirs. Pro tips: The Yuyuan folk art lantern zone will be closed on Chinese New Year's Eve (February 16). No tickets will be sold on that day. Entry hours vary by date. Peak days run from 2pm to 10pm, while regular days run from 4pm to 10pm. Peak days include Fridays to Sundays, the Chinese New Year holiday (February 17-23), and the Lantern Festival (March 3).

