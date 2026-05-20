A Rose-kissed Spring Awaits All in Minhang

April and May are ideal for spring strolls with floral displays.

The Minhang exhibition area of the Shanghai International Flower Show, themed "A Sweet Rendezvous: Flowers in Bloom in Minhang" and featuring the rose as its symbol, offers an immersive cultural and tourism event with visual appeal, interactive experiences and visitor convenience from April 25 to June 1st.

To boost the garden economy and "sweet" consumption, organizers are coordinating the flower exhibition, cultural tourism attractions, retail and exhibitions.

Eight carefully designed themed floral attractions in the Minhang exhibition area blend Eastern aesthetics with international design to create a romantic floral landscape where every step reveals a new vista.

The event combines floral displays, sweet treats, cultural and tourism experiences and scenario-based shopping at The MixC shopping mall, Qibao Ancient Town and Qibao Powerlong Complex.

Visitors can also stroll through Qibao's ancient streets, visit modern shopping districts, and go on a one-stop floral shopping trip with a guidebook and shopping maps.

Public green spaces and commercial hubs in 14 sub-districts and industrial zones feature rose-themed floral displays and creative photo spots.

Local characteristics and specialty attractions are combined with markets, bazaars, exhibitions and craft workshops to bring romance to every street and alleyway.