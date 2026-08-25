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Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP2: Cat‑Eye Nail Art Challenge

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026
by Wang Yu, Jiang Xiaowei, Jiang Xinhua, Zhong Youyang
August 25, 2026
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Alex takes on the cat-eye nail art challenge. Is it as easy as it looks? What skill should he try next? Drop your ideas in comments.

Caption: Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yu, Jiang Xinhua. Subtitles by Zhong Youyang.

Editor: Chen Jie

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