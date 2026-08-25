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Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP2: Cat‑Eye Nail Art Challenge
August 25, 2026
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Alex takes on the cat-eye nail art challenge. Is it as easy as it looks? What skill should he try next? Drop your ideas in comments.
Editor: Chen Jie
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