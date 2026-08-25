What Is WorldSkills? Everything You Need to Know in 90 Seconds
by Chen JieAugust 25, 2026
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30 days to go! WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 is coming to town. Never heard of WorldSkills? No worries. Check out this short clip to find out what the world’s biggest skills showdown is.
Editor: Chen Jie
#Shanghai
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What Is WorldSkills? Everything You Need to Know in 90 Seconds
@ Chen Jie
Aug 25, 2026
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@ Chen JieAug 25, 2026
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