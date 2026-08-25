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Shanghai

What Is WorldSkills? Everything You Need to Know in 90 Seconds

by Chen Jie
August 25, 2026
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30 days to go! WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 is coming to town. Never heard of WorldSkills? No worries. Check out this short clip to find out what the world’s biggest skills showdown is.

Caption: Edited by Chen Jie. Reported by Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Chen Jie.

Editor: Chen Jie

#Shanghai
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