[News]
Wuhan

Wuhan College to Let Students Bring Pets to Campus Under New Pilot

by Shine
August 25, 2026
Share Article:

A private college in Wuhan is preparing to allow some students to bring approved pets to campus this fall under a pilot program with registration, identification and restricted-access rules, Jimu News reported on Sunday.

Wuhan College of Engineering Science announced the policy in a new-semester notice issued on August 24. The pilot will initially be open only to eligible students, with application details to be released through individual schools within the college.

The approved list includes small dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs and birds. Large or aggressive dogs, as well as animals such as snakes and lizards, will be prohibited.

Students will have to complete a four-stage process covering an individual application, a preliminary review by their school, a joint review and final registration. Each approved animal will receive a campus pet registration certificate and an identification tag containing a chip, while the college will keep an electronic file for every pet.

Pets will be allowed in designated areas including an animal care center, a pet park and a lakeside walking route. They will be barred from teaching buildings, dining halls, the library and other shared indoor spaces.

Owners will be required to keep pets on a leash, clean up after them and sign a responsible-pet pledge. The student owner will bear primary responsibility for the animal's conduct and care.

Wuhan College to Let Students Bring Pets to Campus Under New Pilot
Caption: A pet-related activity at Wuhan College of Engineering Science.

The college said the program was also intended to support hands-on learning. Its official website said in July that it was preparing applications for new undergraduate programs, including animal science and veterinary medicine.

The college also plans to work with companies, alumni and nonprofit groups around graduation time to arrange adoption or temporary boarding for pets that students cannot continue to care for, according to Jimu News.

Editor: Wang Xiang

#Wuhan
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Cello Teacher Turns Handmade Buns into Booming Business
FEATURED
[NEWS]
Cello Teacher Turns Handmade Buns into Booming Business
@ ShineLineAug 23, 2026
A Decade of Youth Innovation & Mekong Friendship: Lancang-Mekong Contest Embarks on Its Second Chapter
[In Focus]
A Decade of Youth Innovation & Mekong Friendship: Lancang-Mekong Contest Embarks on Its Second Chapter
The 10th Lancang-Mekong Youth Innovation Competition gathered six nations' young talents in Wuhan to deliver practical regional development solutions.
Weekend Buzz: 8-9 August 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Weekend Buzz: 8-9 August 2026
A quick look at the market, business, and economic news making headlines in China.
[SH Transit] China's C919 Gets Mountain-Ready Variant as Homegrown Jets Eye the World
[General]
[SH Transit] China's C919 Gets Mountain-Ready Variant as Homegrown Jets Eye the World
China's C919-600 highland jet completes its first flight, aiming to challenge Airbus's aging A319 as homegrown planes expand into Mongolia and Cambodia.

Popular Reads

Teen Developers Harness AI to Tackle Everyday Social Challenges
1

Teen Developers Harness AI to Tackle Everyday Social Challenges

[SH Transit] How Shanghai's 'Air Express Lines' Speed Up Domestic Connections
2

[SH Transit] How Shanghai's 'Air Express Lines' Speed Up Domestic Connections

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 official merch launches
3

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 official merch launches

Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP1: Vegetable Carving Chef Challenge
4

Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP1: Vegetable Carving Chef Challenge