Hungry Children Call Police For Dinner Help In Zhejiang

Police in Zhejiang Province cooked dinner for three hungry children after a 12-year-old girl called China's 110 emergency hotline and said there was no one at home who could make them a meal, Qianjiang Evening News reported yesterday.

The call was received recently in the early evening police in Zhuji City. The caller, a girl using the pseudonym Xiaohua, told police in a careful, childlike voice: "We have no dinner tonight and are so hungry. Could you help us?"

Xiaohua lives with her father, grandmother and twin 9-year-old brothers. On the day of the incident, her grandmother was working as a caregiver in a neighboring town and could not return home, while her father had gone out temporarily because of an urgent matter.

As dinner time approached, the three children were left alone at home and did not know how to cook. They contacted their father and grandmother, but both were too far away or tied up to come back quickly. The area also did not allow them to order food delivery.

At 7pm, after hesitating several times, Xiaohua called police for help.

Officers and police assistants rushed to the home after receiving the report. Police cooked them fried noodles and eggs. The children quickly finished the plate of hot food.

After making sure the children had dinner, police contacted a local charity canteen and arranged meals for them the next day. They also called the children's family members and reminded them to make proper arrangements for the children's basic care.