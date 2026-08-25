[General]
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Power Station of Art
Shanghai

Shanghai Arts Festival: Nearly 90% City Premieres and a New Dance Unit

by Ma Yue
August 25, 2026
Share Article:

The 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival, scheduled from October 17 to November 15, will present 60 stage productions in 168 performances, with nearly 90 percent of them making their Shanghai debuts.

There will also be exhibitions, forums and art cultivation programs during the festival. A new "Dance Reflections by Van Cleef and Arpels" unit will kick off on October 14, three days before the festival officially raises its curtains.

Caption:

The "Dance Reflections by Van Cleef and Arpels" is a new dance unit of the Arts Festival.

In its inaugural edition, the dance unit of the Arts Festival has gathered dance works by 15 troupes and companies from around the world, including China's TAO Dance Theater and XieXin Dance Theater.

The Beijing-based TAO Dance Theater will bring its "Numerical Series 15 and 18" to Shanghai, while XieXin Dance Theater will join French choreographer Brigel Gjoka to present "When Mountains Cry."

Works by artists from South Africa, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, and the United States will also be presented in turn.

Shanghai Arts Festival: Nearly 90% City Premieres and a New Dance Unit
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The Arts Festival named a group of local artists as "Art Ambassadors."

The Lyon Opera Ballet will perform "Dance," a representative work created by Lucinda Childs in 1979. The Trisha Brown Dance Company will also revive the classic pieces of this legendary American choreographer, taking the audience back to the important dance practices of the 1970s.

In "Loie Fuller: Research" by Ola Maciejewska, the artistic explorations of modern dance pioneer Loie Fuller will be brought to the stage. Nacera Belaza will present "La Nuée" at the Power Station of Art in Shanghai.

Other recommended stage works include two masterpieces of aesthetic synthesis by Robert Wilson, who passed away last year: "Dorian" and "Moby Dick," which will be performed by the Düsseldorf Theater.

Shanghai Arts Festival: Nearly 90% City Premieres and a New Dance Unit
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Robert Wilson's "Dorian" and "Moby Dick" will meet audiences during the Arts Festival.

The Berlin State Opera's "Der Rosenkavalier," the Mariinsky Theater's "Aida," and the Teatro La Fenice's "Tosca" are the three most important international operas that the newly completed Shanghai Grand Opera House will present during the festival.

The Grand Opera House will also host the festival's opening performance on October 17, a concert titled "Shanghai Grand Opera House and Friends," which brings together China's and Shanghai's top conductors, singers, and orchestras.

The festival's closing performance will be the classic "Swan Lake" by the American Ballet Theater.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Shanghai International Arts Festival#Power Station of Art#Shanghai#Beijing
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

From Microchips to Fast Food: How Apple, Burger King Are Adapting to the Chinese Market
FEATURED
[IN PERSPECTIVE]
From Microchips to Fast Food: How Apple, Burger King Are Adapting to the Chinese Market
@ Rene Vanguestaine,Doug YoungLineAug 24, 2026
AI to the Rescue as China Endures a Strong Summer Typhoon Season
[Tech]
AI to the Rescue as China Endures a Strong Summer Typhoon Season
Advanced technology helps predict storm paths, intensity and impact risks to mitigate economic and human losses.
[Weather] Shanghai Stays Hot and Humid as 3 Typhoons Crowd Nearby
[Quick News]
[Weather] Shanghai Stays Hot and Humid as 3 Typhoons Crowd Nearby
Shanghai will stay hot and humid this week, with scattered showers and temperatures reaching 34 degrees Celsius as several typhoons remain active nearby.
[SH Transit] Why Did Your Airplane Meal Suddenly Get Good Again?
[Quick News]
[SH Transit] Why Did Your Airplane Meal Suddenly Get Good Again?
China's airlines are pouring money into meals after years of cost-cutting. Starbucks coffee, city-themed dishes and Michelin menus are showing up in the cabin.

Popular Reads

Teen Developers Harness AI to Tackle Everyday Social Challenges
1

Teen Developers Harness AI to Tackle Everyday Social Challenges

[SH Transit] How Shanghai's 'Air Express Lines' Speed Up Domestic Connections
2

[SH Transit] How Shanghai's 'Air Express Lines' Speed Up Domestic Connections

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 official merch launches
3

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 official merch launches

Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP1: Vegetable Carving Chef Challenge
4

Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP1: Vegetable Carving Chef Challenge