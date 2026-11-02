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American and Ukrainian Singers Win Top Prizes at Operalia 2026

by Ma Yue
November 2, 2026
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The 2026 Operalia, The World Opera Competition, concluded on Sunday night at the Shangyin Opera House.

After three rounds of intense competition, American soprano Emma Marhefka and Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi were awarded first prize in the female and male voice categories, respectively.

American and Ukrainian Singers Win Top Prizes at Operalia 2026
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Plácido Domingo presents the winner's award to Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi.

The two also won the Audience's Choice awards for their highly demanding and entertaining performances.

Founded in 1993 by world-renowned tenor and conductor Plácido Domingo, Operalia is dedicated to discovering promising young opera singers and helping them launch professional artistic careers.

This is the second time the competition has been held in China after Beijing in 2012.

American and Ukrainian Singers Win Top Prizes at Operalia 2026
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: American soprano Emma Marhefka was the best female singer.

A total of 14 contestants from China, Russia, South Korea, Ukraine, the UK, Kazakhstan, the United States, Spain, and Cuba advanced to the finals to compete in the opera and zarzuela categories.

The finalists in the opera category included three Chinese baritones: Li Zihao, Wang Jiazhou, and Zhang Gonghao.

The programs featured classic arias by Rossini, Verdi, and Puccini, including excerpts from "The Barber of Seville," "Don Carlo," "Un ballo in maschera," and "Tosca."

American and Ukrainian Singers Win Top Prizes at Operalia 2026
Credit: Zhou Shengjie / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Three Chinese singers Zhang Gonghao (top left), Wang Jiazhou (top right) and Li Zihao advanced to the finals

The zarzuela segment gave Shanghai music lovers a taste of Spanish light opera. Domingo himself conducted the Shanghai Conservatory of Music Symphony Orchestra for the zarzuela competition.

Domingo established this competition category especially to commemorate his parents, both of whom were zarzuela performers.

Speaking before the competition about the Chinese contestants who had advanced, Domingo remarked that they "already possess voices capable of taking to the international stage."

American and Ukrainian Singers Win Top Prizes at Operalia 2026
Credit: Zhou Shengjie / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Domingo conducted the Shanghai Conservatory of Music Symphony Orchestra for the zarzuela competition.

Chinese baritone Liao Changyong, who won the first prize at Operalia in Tokyo in 1997, was a jury member on this year's panel.

"The competition can bring in high-quality international artistic resources and build a channel for young domestic musicians to reach out and engage in international cooperation," he said.

American and Ukrainian Singers Win Top Prizes at Operalia 2026
Credit: Zhou Shengjie / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Audiences vote for their favorite singers.

Editor: Ma Yue

#Shanghai#Beijing
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