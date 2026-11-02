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2026 World Internet Conference Opens in Wuzhen

by Zhu Shenshen
November 2, 2026
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2026 World Internet Conference Opens in Wuzhen
Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz
Caption: The 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) officially opened today in the scenic watertown of Wuzhen.

The 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC), China's leading event for the Internet industry, opened today in the scenic watertown of Wuzhen in Zhejiang Province.

Running through November 5, this year's summit brings together global tech leaders, policymakers and industry pioneers.

A highlight of the summit's opening day was the "Light of Internet" Expo, featuring 671 enterprises from 54 countries and regions. Over 1,000 cutting-edge products and innovations are on display, including satellite internet and 6G technology.

The conference's Opening Forum includes 27 sub-forums addressing key industry frontiers, such as global cyberspace governance initiatives, theory and policy in the digital-AI era, and robotics and embodied AI.

Day one also featured significant project signings across various sectors, including computing infrastructure, smart manufacturing, digital content ecosystems, and urban transportation, all part of an event launching the "International Internet Town."

China Unicom Zhejiang, ZTE, and NetEase have launched new projects in Tongxiang, where Wuzhen is located. A new autonomous driving controller project, with annual sales expected to hit 500,000 units, was also announced during the conference.


2026 World Internet Conference Opens in Wuzhen
Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz
Caption: A cooling system for AI data centers on display in Wuzhen.

Editor: Yao Minji

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