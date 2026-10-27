Beyond the Stage: 5 Places to Explore Shanghai During International Arts Festival

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From world-class opera and ballet to open-air music and performances on the streets, the 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival is turning Shanghai into a citywide stage this autumn. Running through November 15, the festival presents nearly 400 programs and around 1,100 performances and events, bringing together artists from China and around the world. While the festival's stage offers plenty to explore, the neighborhoods around the venues provide another reason to make a day of it. Visitors can browse contemporary art galleries, stroll through historic streets, sample local specialties or enjoy coffee before the curtain rises. From the expansive waterfront at Shanghai Expo Culture Park to the bustling Nanjing Road area, many performance venues offer different ways to discover the city. Together, they make it possible to combine an evening of world-class entertainment with a closer look at Shanghai's food, architecture and everyday life. Here are five festival venues and performance spaces, along with nearby attractions and dining ideas to help you plan a cultural day out.

1. Shanghai Grand Opera House: discover a new cultural landmark Credit: Imaginechina

Address: Shanghai Expo Culture Park, 1 Yongzhan Road

Located beside the Huangpu River in Shanghai Expo Culture Park, the Shanghai Grand Opera House is one of the major highlights of this year's festival. The newly opened venue hosted the festival's opening concert, "Shanghai Grand Opera House and Friends," and will stage the closing production, American Ballet Theater's "Swan Lake," from November 12 to 15. Its opening marks a significant addition to Shanghai's performing arts landscape. Designed by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta, the building features a distinctive fan-shaped roof that unfolds toward the surrounding landscape. Its three performance venues accommodate different art forms, from large-scale opera and dance productions to more intimate performances. The rooftop is also designed as a public space, allowing visitors to experience the architecture and surrounding views beyond a ticketed performance.

What to see nearby Set aside time to explore Shanghai Expo Culture Park before or after a show. The park's open spaces, landscaped gardens and riverside setting offer a welcome contrast to the city's dense commercial districts. Visitors can enjoy a leisurely walk, take photographs of the opera house's sculptural exterior or find a quiet spot to appreciate the river views.

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The Shanghai Greenhouse Garden is another option for those interested in plants and landscape design. For visitors who prefer a longer walk, the wider Expo area also offers opportunities to explore Shanghai's modern architecture and the city's continuing transformation of former industrial and exhibition sites into public cultural spaces.

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Where to eat For a convenient meal before or after a performance, head to Qiantan Taikoo Li, a shopping and dining destination within the wider Expo area. Din Tai Fung is a popular choice for xiaolongbao (small soup dumplings), while Yong Fu Zunxian offers a more refined introduction to Ningbo cuisine and seasonal seafood. Italian food lovers can try La Strada. As these options are in the wider Qiantan area rather than directly beside the opera house, allow extra travel time when planning your visit.

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Din Tai Fung Known for its delicate xiaolongbao, this popular restaurant is a reliable choice for visitors looking to try a classic dumpling meal in a comfortable setting. Its Qiantan Taikoo Li branch is listed in the shopping complex's directory.

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Address: Room S-L3-08, Qiantan Taikoo Li, Lane 500 Dongyu Road

Yong Fu Zunxian A good option for diners interested in refined Ningbo cuisine and seasonal seafood. Its Qiantan branch offers a more formal dining experience for a special occasion or a post-performance dinner.

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Address: Shop S-L3-04, L3, Stone Zone, Qiantan Taikoo Li, No. 1-9, Lane 500 Dongyu Road

La Strada A popular stop for Italian-style pizza and casual dining, La Strada offers a relaxed option for visitors looking for a meal before or after a performance. Its location in Qiantan Taikoo Li also makes it easy to combine dining with shopping and exploring the area's contemporary architecture.

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Address: Shop No. 08, 1F, Wood Zone, Qiantan Taikoo Li, Lane 500 Dongyu Road

Make a day of it Arrive early and walk through the park before heading inside. If you are attending a major production, allow time to explore the building's exterior and enjoy the riverside surroundings. After the performance, consider returning to the waterfront for a final look at the city as the lights come on. The combination of contemporary architecture, green space and world-class performance makes the opera house a destination in its own right, even for visitors who are not familiar with opera.

2. Majestic Theatre: classic drama in the heart of Jing'an Credit: Imaginechina

Address: 66 Jiangning Road

Located on Jiangning Road in Jing'an District, the Majestic Theatre is a historic performance venue that has hosted generations of Shanghai audiences. Known for its long-standing place in the city's cultural life, the theater presents drama and other stage productions throughout the year. During the ongoing international arts festival, visitors can check the official program for performance schedules and ticket availability. Beyond the stage, the theater's central location makes it a convenient starting point for exploring Jing'an, a district where historic architecture meets contemporary city life. Visitors can stroll along leafy streets, discover restored buildings, browse modern shopping complexes and sample local food. Whether planning a cultural afternoon or an evening out, audiences can easily combine a theater performance with shopping, dining and a closer look at Shanghai's urban character.

What to see nearby Start with Nanjing Road West, one of Shanghai's most prominent shopping and lifestyle districts. The area brings together department stores, luxury boutiques, restaurants and cafés, making it easy to fill a few hours before a show. For a quieter experience, visit Jing'an Sculpture Park, where contemporary artworks are displayed amid lawns and landscaped paths. The Shanghai Natural History Museum, located beside the park, is another option for visitors interested in science, nature and family-friendly exhibitions.

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Those who enjoy historic architecture can explore Zhangyuan, a restored neighborhood of traditional Shanghai-style lanes and shikumen (stone-gate) buildings. The area offers a look at the city's architectural heritage while introducing visitors to a contemporary mix of retail, dining and cultural experiences.

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Where to eat Around the Majestic Theatre, visitors can sample a mix of traditional Shanghai flavors and casual street food. Wang Jia Sha is a great stop for local snacks, dumplings and pastries, while Kaisiling is known for its chestnut cake and classic desserts. For a more traditional dining experience, Meilongzhen Restaurant serves established Shanghai-style dishes in a classic setting. Those looking for a casual bite can explore the food stops around Wujiang Road, where a variety of snacks and desserts make it easy to enjoy a relaxed food walk before or after a show.

Wang Jia Sha This is a longstanding Shanghai food brand known for traditional snacks, dumplings and pastries. Try local specialties for a quick lunch or an afternoon bite before the curtain rises.

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Address: 805 Nanjing Road West

Kaisiling This historic Shanghai bakery is especially associated with chestnut cake and classic pastries. It is a worthwhile stop for visitors interested in the city's old-school café and dessert culture.

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Address: 1001 Nanjing Road West

Meilongzhen Restaurant A long-established Shanghai restaurant that's known for its traditional Chinese dishes and classic dining-room atmosphere. It offers visitors a chance to explore Shanghai's established restaurant culture while enjoying a meal near Nanjing Road West.

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Address: No. 22, Lane 1081, Nanjing Road West

Wujiang Road Food Stops This area is worth exploring for casual meals, snacks and dessert stops. It works well for visitors who prefer a flexible food walk instead of a formal sit-down dinner.

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Make a day of it Spend the afternoon exploring Zhangyuan or browsing the shops along Nanjing Road West. Stop for a traditional Shanghai snack before heading to the theater, then enjoy dinner or dessert after the show. The neighborhood works particularly well for visitors who want to combine theater with shopping, architecture and local food without traveling far between stops.

3. Suhewan: music along Suzhou Creek Credit: Imaginechina

Suhewan offers another way to experience the festival outside a traditional theater. Following Suzhou Creek through central Shanghai, the area brings together waterfront promenades, restored industrial buildings, modern architecture and public spaces. As part of the festival's Art Space program, shows include waterfront concerts in Suhewan, bringing music into an urban landscape where residents and visitors gather to walk, relax and spend time with friends. The open setting offers a more spontaneous alternative to a conventional performance: audiences can explore the neighborhood, stop for a meal and enjoy live music as part of an evening out. The area also reflects Shanghai's changing relationship with its waterways. Former industrial and transport spaces along the creek have increasingly become public destinations, with walking paths and cultural venues encouraging people to rediscover the riverfront.

What to see nearby Tian An 1,000 Trees is one of the area's most recognizable architectural landmarks. Designed with planted terraces that resemble a green hillside, the complex creates a striking contrast with the traditional buildings along the creek.

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The Suzhou Creek waterfront is worth exploring on foot. Bridges, restored industrial structures and newer developments reveal different chapters of Shanghai's urban history. The area is also attractive to photographers, particularly in the late afternoon and evening when the water and city lights create changing reflections. Depending on the exact performance location, visitors can explore nearby commercial and cultural destinations around the creek. Check the published event site before planning walking distances, as the Suhewan area covers several blocks.

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Where to eat Suhewan MixC World offers a variety of dining options for visitors exploring the Suzhou Creek waterfront. Min He Nan · Huan Xi serves Fujian cuisine and seafood, while Houshan Xin Yuewei offers Cantonese-inspired dishes in a distinctive setting. For a casual meal or dessert, LOKAL is worth a visit, while Ulanbuh features Inner Mongolian-inspired specialties. After dining, take a stroll along Suzhou Creek to enjoy the riverside views and discover the area's blend of historic architecture and contemporary urban life.

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Min He Nan · Huan Xi A strong choice for visitors interested in Fujian cuisine. The menu features regional specialties, including river eel braised with aged vinegar and seafood dishes. Its polished setting makes it suitable for a leisurely lunch or dinner.

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Address: Units L201-202, 2/F, Dongli, Suhewan MixC World, 111 Shanxi Road N.

Houshan · Xin Yuewei This Cantonese restaurant stands out for its cave-inspired interior, featuring textured walls, greenery and warm lighting. Signature dishes include Hainanese chicken and seafood specialties, making it an appealing option for both food and interior-design enthusiasts.

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Address: Units 168-170, LG1, Dongli, Suhewan MixC World, Fujian Road N.

LOKAL For a more relaxed stop, LOKAL offers Western-style dining in the shopping complex. Its desserts have received positive mentions from diners, making it an option for a casual meal or a coffee break between exploring the waterfront and nearby historic streets.

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Address: Units EL101-102, 1/F, Dongli, Suhewan MixC World, 100 Fujian Road N.

Ulanbuh This restaurant brings Inner Mongolian-inspired flavors to the city, with a focus on meat dishes and grilled specialties. Its contemporary setting offers a different dining experience from the area's regional Chinese restaurants.

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Address: Unit EL105, 1/F, Dongli, SuhewanMixC World, 111 Shanxi Road N.

Make a day of it Arrive in the late afternoon, explore Suhewan and stop for an early dinner. Then head to the designated performance area and enjoy the music as the light changes over the creek. This route suits visitors who want a relaxed cultural evening without committing to a full-length theater production. After the performance, a walk along the waterfront offers a pleasant way to end the outing.

4. Fuxing Island Shipyard Park: art takes to the air Credit: Imaginechina

Address: 130 Gongqing Road

For a different kind of cultural experience, head to Fuxing Island Shipyard Park in Yangpu District. This former industrial site provides a dramatic setting for the festival's outdoor performances and Art Space program, with its shipyard structures and waterfront surroundings adding character to the artistic experience. The park's program brings live performances into an unconventional setting, offering audiences an alternative to traditional theaters. Against the backdrop of industrial facilities and open skies, music and dance take on a distinctive atmosphere, connecting contemporary art with Shanghai's industrial heritage. Beyond the performances, visitors can explore a lesser-known side of the city. The park's historic structures and waterfront setting contrast with Shanghai's modern skyscrapers, reflecting Yangpu's transformation from an industrial hub into a more diverse urban destination. It is a worthwhile stop for those interested in the city's evolving cultural landscape.

What to see nearby Fuxing Island offers a different perspective on Shanghai, away from the skyscrapers and historic shopping streets that dominate many visitor itineraries. The area's industrial heritage and waterfront setting make it an interesting place for photography and urban exploration.

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Fuxing Island Park provides a quieter green space for a walk before or after a performance. Visitors can also explore the wider Yangpu waterfront, where former industrial sites and public spaces reflect the district's transition from a manufacturing center toward a more diverse urban environment.

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Those interested in design and industrial architecture may consider extending their trip toward Shanghai Fashion Center, a creative destination developed from former textile factory buildings. Check current opening arrangements before making a special trip.

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Where to eat Dining options around Fuxing Island Shipyard Park are limited, so consider stopping by Daxue Road in Wujiaochang area. Grab freshly baked pretzel-style bread and coffee at 81 Bakery, share Spanish tapas at Tapa Tapa, or enjoy American-style dishes at Chili's Café & Bar. This lively street offers a tasty stroll before or after exploring the park. Its cafés and restaurants also make a relaxed stop for a meal or coffee break while discovering another side of Shanghai.

81 Bakery It's a popular neighborhood bakery known for its chewy pretzel-style bread, including pistachio and red bean flavors. Pair a freshly baked treat with coffee, or pick up a pastry for your walk along Daxue Road. It's an ideal stop for a casual breakfast or afternoon snack.

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Address: 180 Daxue Road

Tapa Tapa For a relaxed meal with friends, Tapa Tapa serves Spanish-style tapas in a lively setting. Order several small plates to share, and enjoy the combination of food, drinks and street-side atmosphere. Located on Daxue Road, it's a convenient choice for a casual dinner during an evening stroll.

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Address: 102 Daxue Road

Chili's Café & Bar Chili's Café & Bar brings a taste of American casual dining to Shanghai. Known for its relaxed atmosphere and hearty comfort food, it's a great spot for a meal with friends. With familiar American-style favorites on the menu, Chili's offers a satisfying break while exploring Yangpu's cafés, restaurants and youthful street culture.

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Address: 110 Daxue Road

Make a day of it Arrive during daylight to explore Fuxing Island's waterfront and industrial character, then check the festival schedule for performances in the area. Outdoor shows offer a unique connection between performers, architecture and open space. For a meal before or after your visit, head to Daxue Road where cafés and restaurants serve everything from freshly baked bread to Spanish tapas. As event times and access arrangements may vary, check the official festival calendar before setting out.

5. Power Station of Art: contemporary art along the Huangpu River Credit: Imaginechina

Address: 678 Miaojiang Road

Located along the Huangpu River in a converted power station, the Power Station of Art (PSA) is one of Shanghai's most distinctive contemporary art venues. The former industrial building combines striking architecture with spacious galleries, reflecting the city's industrial heritage while embracing contemporary creativity. As a major cultural destination, PSA offers visitors a chance to explore Shanghai's evolving art scene during the festival. Its exhibitions and cultural programs showcase diverse artistic ideas, appealing to those interested in visual art, architecture and urban culture. Beyond the galleries, visitors can enjoy a riverside walk and discover how Shanghai has transformed its industrial heritage into a vibrant public cultural space.

What to see nearby Start with the museum itself, whose distinctive industrial structure is a landmark in its own right. Check the current exhibition schedule and visitor arrangements in advance, as access to certain spaces may depend on ongoing events. The nearby Huangpu River waterfront is ideal for a leisurely walk, with views across the river and opportunities to photograph Shanghai's changing urban landscape. Visitors can also explore the South Bund area, where historic streets, creative spaces and riverside scenery offer further opportunities to discover the city. For those with more time, the Bund and other central Huangpu District attractions can be added to the itinerary, although additional travel time should be allowed.

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Where to eat After exploring the Power Station of Art, visitors can choose from several dining spots around Shanghai's Expo area. Bistro by Urside offers Western favorites in a relaxed, industrial-inspired setting, while TUK serves Turkish specialties such as kebabs and pide. For something different, Mika Spanish Restaurant features seafood paella and other Spanish dishes at Expo World. These options make it easy to enjoy a satisfying meal before or after a day of art and sightseeing.

Bistro by Urside Bistro by Urside combines Western dining with a relaxed, industrial-inspired setting near PSA. The menu features dishes such as burgers, steaks, pasta and salads, alongside coffee and desserts. Its creative atmosphere makes it a convenient stop for lunch, dinner or a coffee break before or after exploring the museum.

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Address: Unit B4-3A, 60 Huayuangang Road

TUK Turkish Restaurant TUK brings Turkish and Mediterranean flavors to Shanghai, with a menu featuring grilled kebabs, Turkish bread, pide and other regional specialties. Its hearty grilled dishes and generous portions make it a good choice for a relaxed meal with friends. Located in the 96 Plaza shopping complex, it is also convenient for visitors exploring the Century Avenue area.

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Address: Unit 115, 1/F, 96 Plaza, 796 Dongfang Road

Mika Spanish Restaurant Mika offers Spanish cuisine in the Expo World Mall, making it a dining option for visitors exploring Shanghai's Expo area. Highlights include seafood paella, Iberian pork ribs, Spanish sausage and creative desserts. With colorful dishes and a contemporary setting, it is well suited to a leisurely lunch or dinner with friends after a day of sightseeing.

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Address: Room L131, Level A1, Expo World Mall, 1467 Shibo Avenue

Make a day of it Start your visit with an exhibition at PSA, taking time to explore its spacious galleries and distinctive industrial architecture. After viewing the artworks, head to a nearby restaurant to enjoy the lunch. In the afternoon, stroll along the Huangpu River waterfront and take in the open views and riverside scenery. Visitors interested in urban development can also explore the wider Expo area, where former industrial sites have been transformed into cultural venues and public spaces. End the day with dinner at a riverside restaurant and a relaxing walk along the river, experiencing Shanghai's blend of contemporary art, urban renewal and waterfront life.