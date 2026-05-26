Buick LPGA Shanghai Relocates to Sheshan Golf Club

The 2026 Buick LPGA Shanghai will be held at Sheshan Golf Club in suburban Songjiang District from October 15 to 18, featuring an elevated total purse of US$3.2 million – the highest in Asian women's professional golf. The flagship tournament has been held in Minhang District since it was introduced to Shanghai in 2018.

Credit: Ti Gong

The organizers hope that relocating the event to Songjiang will help integrate diverse regional industries and enrich international high-end sports offerings in the district. "For years, the tournament has not only afforded Chinese players opportunities to gain experience and refine their skills at home, but has also contributed to professional system building, stimulating surrounding cultural and tourism consumption, and releasing regional economic benefits," said Wei Qingfeng, Secretary General of the China Golf Association.

Credit: Ti Gong

As the season-opening event for the LPGA Asia Fall Swing, the 2026 event will attract a world-class player field, which will be announced at a later date. The 2025 Buick LPGA Shanghai featured an epic final-round battle, with world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand outlasting Japan's Minami Katsu in a five-hole playoff to win the title.

Credit: Ti Gong