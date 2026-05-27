Global Tourism Firms Flock to Top Travel Show in Shanghai

ITB China 2026, one of the world's top travel shows, opened in Shanghai on Tuesday, drawing global tourism firms seeking wider access to China's travel market as inbound tourism rebounds. The three-day trade show has attracted more than 900 travel organizations and companies from 85 countries and regions, alongside 1,700 buyers. About 46,000 business meetings are expected to take place during the event. The fair comes as China expands visa-free policies and moves to revive international tourism. Shanghai, one of China's main international gateways, had witnessed 1.172 million inbound foreign arrivals through its ports by mid-March, up 20 percent from a year earlier, according to the Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection. More than two-thirds entered under visa-free or transit visa-free policies.

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Gautam Kumar Bakuly, an Indian travel operator with offices in India, Dubai and Malaysia, was seeking new partners for inbound tours to the Chinese mainland, with several deals under negotiation. China's inbound tourism from key overseas markets has doubled over the past year, driven by relaxed visa policies and expanded flight connections, Bakuly told Shanghai Daily. "Our top-selling itineraries feature Beijing, Shanghai and Xi'an as tourists seek a blend of cultural experiences and modern attractions such as the Shanghai Disney Resort," he said. Bakuly added that he remained optimistic about the growth potential of China's inbound tourism market, citing sustained international interest in both cultural and contemporary travel experiences.

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Royal Caribbean introduced a "Living Room at Sea" concept designed to enhance onboard experiences and deepen its presence in China's cruise market. Recent sailings from its Shanghai homeport on March 21 and April 18 carried international passengers, who accounted for 88 percent and 81 percent of guests, respectively. "The visa-free policy is making a big difference," said Benjamin Bouldin, president of Royal Caribbean International in China. He noted that Shanghai was emerging as a key regional cruise hub, supported by rising international demand. "We're seeing that number grow quite considerably with strong international interest, and I think Shanghai is an amazing place to start your vacation from." Bouldin added international passengers are expected to make up around 15 percent of bookings this year, rising to about 20 percent next year.

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Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, highlighted new cultural projects and expanded air connectivity with China. Air links between China and Abu Dhabi are set to expand from October, as Etihad Airways and China Eastern Airlines prepare to launch services to five Chinese cities, including Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu. Weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and China are expected to rise to 35 under the partnership, a roughly 400 percent increase in seat capacity. The emirate is also pushing ahead with major cultural and entertainment developments. The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is scheduled to open this year, while Disney has announced plans for a new theme park and resort on Yas Island, its first in the Middle East and seventh globally. "China stands as a core source market for Abu Dhabi, driven by demand for culture, family-friendly amenities and entertainment," said Abdulla Yousuf, director of international operations at the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.

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