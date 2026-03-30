Call for Student Entries: 2026 English Talent Show Open for Registration

The 2026 "Master Skills Change Your Future" English Talent Show has been officially launched, and is now open for student registration! Held to mark the upcoming 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, this event is jointly organized by the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Executive Bureau and its official media partner, Shanghai Daily. The show aims to create a high-caliber, international platform for Chinese and international youth to showcase their talents, encouraging students to use English as a medium to share their personal journeys of skills development and to promote the spirit of WorldSkills.

1. Scope of Participation 1.1 Eligibility: International and bilingual school students in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region 1.2 Categories: Primary School Group (Grade 1-5) Secondary School Group (Grade 6-12)

2. Topic: I Light Up the World with My Skills Skills developed through dedication like a beam of light – they illuminate our own world while also creating positive changes for others. Skills are not merely showcased in professional competitions like WorldSkills, but also in every daily attempt: writing a program, baking a dessert, finishing a painting, or leading a team project. As ability grows from "I can do it" to "I can apply it" and even "I can create it", skills become a force that lights up our surroundings and connects people. From classrooms and clubs to the wider world, skills are a source of personal strength and initiative. This event invites participants to share a story centered on a specific skill: What sense of accomplishment and joy has this skill brought you? How has it helped you support others and solve problems? How has it shaped the way you see yourself and your future ? We look forward to seeing how a single skill, like a unique ray of light, can illuminate a personal journey of growth and warm the world around.

3. Event Schedule 3.1 Online Registration and Essay Submission: March 30-April 13, 2026 (1) Registration: Participants should register and submit their application via the official registration portal.

(2) Writing Requirements: Submit an English essay based on the theme, drawing on real-life experiences and personal insights. Plagiarism is strictly prohibited. Submissions in literary forms such as poetry, fiction, scripts, prose, or argumentative essays will not be accepted.

(3) Word Limit: Primary School Group: Up to 250 words

Secondary School Group: Up to 450 words (4) Submission: Participants are required to submit the essay through the official registration portal. Only one submission per participant is allowed; the deadline for submission is 23:59 on April 13. 3.2 Essay Evaluation: April 15-April 21 A panel of experts will review all submissions. Those meeting the required standard will advance to the Themed Video Speech Session. (1) Evaluation Criteria: o Thematic relevance o Content and ideology o Language application o Structure and logical coherence (2) Shortlisting Rule: The top 50 scorers in each group will advance to the Themed Video Speech Session. (3) Result Announcement: The shortlist will be released on Shanghai Daily's Official WeChat Account in late April 2026. 3.3 Themed Video Speech Session: April 27-May 13 (1) Participation: Participants are required to record a script-free English speech video based on their submitted essay. (2) Specifications: The original author must appear on camera and deliver the speech. The video should be no longer than 3 minutes, with clear and stable visuals and audio. Props, PPT slides, and virtual backgrounds are not permitted. (3) Submission Deadline: The video must be submitted via the registration portal by 23:59, May 13. 3.4 Video Speech Evaluation: May 18-May 21 (1) Evaluation Dimensions: o Content delivery o Language proficiency o Stage presence o Overall performance (2) Advancement Rule: The top 20 scorers in each group will advance to the On-site Showcase Session. (3) Result Announcement: The finalists list will be released on the Official WeChat Account in late May 2026. 3.5 Popularity Award Selection: May 22-May 26 (1) Popularity Award Selection: Videos of the 40 finalists will be showcased on the official platform for online public voting. The top-voted participant in each group will be honored with the "Popularity Award". (2) Award Presentation: The Popularity Award will be presented at the on-site showcase event. 3.6 On-Site Showcase (Final): June 11 (1) Participation: The finalists will deliver an on-site English script-free speech and participate in a Q&A session with judges. (2) Speech duration: Primary School Group: 2 minutes per participant Secondary School Group: 3 minutes per participant (3) Evaluation Dimensions: o Thematic relevance o Language performance o Originality and depth of ideas o Stage presence (4) Result Announcement: All awards will be announced on site.

4. Award Setting All certificates of this event are jointly issued by the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Executive Bureau and Shanghai Daily, and all awards will be presented at the offline showcase. 4.1 Award and Honors (for each group) (1) Top Three Awards (Champion, First Runner-up, Second Runner-up): Each recipient will be awarded an official certificate (indicating placement), Medal and Exclusive Souvenirs from the 48th WorldSkills Competition. o Champion (1 winner per group): Champion Certificate o First Runner-up (1 winner per group): First Runner-up Certificate o Second Runner-up (1 winner per group): Second Runner-up Certificate (2) Rising Star Award (7 winners): Honor Certificate, Medal (4th-10th place in the final showcase) (3) Showcase Award: Honor Certificate and Medal (All other finalists who successfully complete the live showcase) 4.2 Special Honor Popularity Award (1 winner per group): Honor Certificate, Medal (awarded to the participant with the highest number of online votes in their respective group)

5. Event Publicity and Achievements This event forms an integral part of the official lead-up program for the 48th WorldSkills Competition (Shanghai 2026), with comprehensive coverage by Shanghai Daily across all media platforms and through diverse channels. Outstanding essays and video works of the participants will be featured and promoted through Shanghai Daily's official channels, showcasing the skill stories of young participants and spreading the spirit of the WorldSkills Competition.

6. Registration Channel Click here to participate

