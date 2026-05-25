Call for Submissions: The 9th John Moores Painting Prize (China)

The 9th John Moores Painting Prize (China) is now open for submissions, inviting artists and creators aged 16 and above who live and work in China. The award aims to discover emerging talents and help Chinese contemporary painting and ink art reach the world stage. The John Moores Painting Prize was founded in 1957 by Sir John Moores, a British businessman from Liverpool as well as a philanthropist and amateur painter. Past winners include internationally renowned painters such as David Hockney, Peter Doig and Richard Hamilton.

Credit: Ti Gong

The John Moores Painting Prize (China) was launched in 2010, and follows an identical process of selection as the original and likewise takes place every two years. Over the past 16 years, it has attracted tens of thousands of artists from across China to submit their works. The Contemporary Ink Painting Prize, introduced in the last edition, provides a platform for contemporary ink artists to go global, helping Chinese ink art integrate into the international contemporary art scene.

The submission period for this edition will last until September 22. The organizing committee has invited five Chinese and international artists to serve as judges: London-based Emma Talbot, Florence Peake, and Phillip Allen, as well as China's Chen Tong, and Li Shan. The six winners will go to the United Kingdom for residency, creation, exhibition and exchange, and the winning works will be exhibited at the National Museum Liverpool alongside the current edition of the Liverpool Biennial and the works of the winners from the UK.

Credit: Ti Gong