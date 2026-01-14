Celebrating Spring Festival With 2,570 Events in Shanghai

Shanghai is rolling out 2,570 events for the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday, offering a citywide celebration that blends traditional culture with modern entertainment, the city's culture and tourism authority said. The lineup ranges from immersive light shows and intangible cultural heritage performances to family-oriented activities. With 1,369 performances, including Richie Jen's, the city will host large-scale Spring Festival concerts for the first time. Sixty popular scenic spots will offer discounts, and 135 preferential tourist products, including travel agency packages, hotels and homestays, will be released.

Oriental Pearl TV Tower In a partnership with Hasbro, the TV tower will turn into a "My Little Pony" fantasy, with City Plaza featuring colorful installations themed around the Year of the Horse and characters such as "Twilight Sparkle" and "Rainbow Dash." The event include interactive games, family workshops and live performances. Date: February 2-27 Address: 1 Century Ave, Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1号

Shanghai Wild Animal Park The park will host interactive activities, including horse-related events, meeting newly born giant panda pigeon pair Qian Ran and Qian Yi, and star animals such as Ding Ding, spider monkey Dou Dou and kangaroo Gang Zi. Qian Ran and Qian Yi are the city's first "second-generation" pandas. They were born in August 2025. Date:Through March 31 Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area 浦东新区南六公路178号

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

Credit: Ti Gong

Two parades and three lantern fairs will turn the park into a temple fair-style fairyland, with traditional performances running from February 14 to 23. The program features China's first underwater Nuo Opera, where professional divers perform ritual drama beneath the surface. It also includes Chaoshan Yingge dance, Jinyang iron flower displays, Zhejiang fire pot acts, Anhui fish dragon dance, Sichuan face-changing and Lufeng shadow puppetry. The park will also stage nine nights of fireworks, drone displays and float parades. Date: January 24-March 1 Address: 166 Yinfei Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区银飞路166号

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden The 2026 Spring Flower & Plant Diversity Exhibition will showcase off-season peonies, azaleas, and a variety of New Year flowers, along with activities related to the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first lunar month, which falls on March 3 this year. Date: February 16-March 3 Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District 松江区辰花公路3888号

Sijing Ancient Town

Credit: Ti Gong

For a genuine Chinese New Year experience, visit ancient towns. Lantern decorations related to the Year of the Horse are part of the Sijing celebrations. Limited postcards, stamp-collecting, paper-cutting, flower-arranging, lantern workshops and shadow puppet shows are also available. Date: January 16-March 3 Address: 50 meters east of the intersection of Kaijiang Rd M. and Kaijiang Road, Songjiang District 松江区开江中路与开江路交叉口东50米



Oriental Land From February 17 to February 23, 3,000 plum blossom trees will be in full bloom. The celebration integrates traditional Chinese style with intangible culture heritage, featuring guofeng (China-chic) parades, performances, blessing activities and workshops. A special pet interaction area will feature capybaras and other cute animals. Date: February 14-23 Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District 青浦区沪青平公路6888号

Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort

Credit: Ti Gong

Like the famous painting "Eight Horses," a light and shadow ice sculpture exhibition will recreate galloping horses with synchronized lights and sounds. The celebrations include a polar penguin parade and the first acrylic ice sculpture exhibition. The highly anticipated high-altitude snow show "Fantasy Snow Land – Galaxy Snow Show" features aerial acrobatics, dance, and cutting-edge multimedia technology by a renowned foreign performance troupe. Date: January 17-March 3 Address: No. 1-5, Lane 2088, Huchenghuan Rd, Nanhui New City, udong New Area 浦东新区南汇新城镇沪城环路2088弄1-5 号