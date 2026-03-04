Changning Unveils Development Strategies at Investment Promotion Conference

Shanghai's Changning is developing the Hongqiao headquarters cluster for enterprises expanding overseas and four modern office economy complexes as the district government unveiled its development strategies during the 2026 Changning District Investment Promotion Conference.

The downtown district held its annual investment promotion conference on Tuesday, kicking off the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) with strengthened commitment to investment attraction, industrial upgrading, business environment improvement and support for domestic firms going global.

As the only district in Shanghai awarded the title of "2025 China High‑Quality Development District for Office Economy," Changning has built an industrial carrier empowerment ecosystem featuring prime location, industrial clustering and high‑quality benchmarking.

Last year, key commercial office buildings in the district contributed a total of 35.8 billion yuan (US$5.07 billion) in tax revenue. The average tax settlement rate reached 61.09 percent, with an average tax output of 15,144 yuan per square meter. The number of buildings generating over 100 million yuan in tax reached 40.

Supported by Hongqiao International Airport and Hongqiao Railway Station, Changning enables 30‑minute reach to central Shanghai and two‑hour coverage of the East China economic circle.

In 2026, Changning will launch four major new carriers to further unlock development momentum, according to the district's investment promotion office.

Among these, Crystal Bridge, a mega complex project located in Changning's core business district, has been completed and delivered recently. With a total investment of over 8 billion yuan and a construction area of nearly 250,000 square meters, the project centers on the concept of a three‑dimensionally interconnected garden-style business environment and is directly connected to Metro Lines 2 and 15.

Enterprises including Huolala East China headquarters and China Construction Bank Changning branch have already settled in.

AFA, a 230,000-square-meter urban renewal project located on Huaihai Road W., was redeveloped from the former Shanghai Steel No. 10 Plant. It includes the 6,000-square-meter Rojo Art Space and has direct access to Metro Lines 3, 4, and 10. It highlights fashion consumption and headquarters economy.

As the gateway to the Hongqiao International Central Business District, IBP is a 450,000‑square‑meter eco‑friendly business cluster with a 20,000‑square‑meter vertical garden. It includes high‑quality research buildings, office towers and a 6,000‑square‑meter cultural and sports center.

More than 20 Fortune 500 headquarters are located nearby. Construction was completed recently.

"Pillar industries such as aviation services and fashion consumption are injecting strong momentum into Changning's modern industrial development and provide broad space for corporate growth and transformation, and the district is striving to become the eastern engine of the greater Hongqiao area and a strong western gateway of Shanghai during the 15th Five‑Year Plan," said Zhu Hong, director of the Changning District Investment Promotion Office.

Against the backdrop of global economic and trade cooperation, new strategies for opening up, and the growing demand for Chinese enterprises to go global, the district is also building the Hongqiao headquarters cluster, supported by the Hongqiao One‑Stop Service Center for International Talents and the East Hongqiao Business Service Center.

It brings together professional support in policy consultation, compliance guidance, and resource matching, and provides customized services.

It leverages the strengths of Changning's international chambers of commerce and organizations to connect with global partners, and actively explore overseas service resources. The service network now covers Australia, South Korea and the European Union, among others.

The district's GDP reached 289.8 billion yuan in 2025, with an average annual growth rate of 7 percent during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, ranking first citywide.