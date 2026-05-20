[ChinaMaxxing] The Weather We're Having Now Is Called Grain Full
ChinaMaxxing is our semi-regular column where we skip the TikTok performance and go deeper. We cover the cultural facts, figures, quirks, seasons, holidays and whatever else actually matters if you want to understand how to live here rather than just visit. Solar terms that dictate when you should eat what. Lunar festivals nobody explains. Hyperlocal Shanghai traditions that have nothing to do with the Bund. The stuff that separates people who actually live here from people who are still tourists. Come China Maxx with us.
By the time Xiao Man (小满, xiǎomǎn) arrives in late May, Shanghai stops pretending it isn't summer. Heat arrives with more conviction now, though the truly punishing heat is still a few weeks away. The city begins settling into a new rhythm. Mornings already feel warmer when you step outside. The air grows heavier. Rain becomes less occasional and more atmospheric. Everyone seems to be carrying iced drinks right about now.
Xiao Man, often translated as "Little Fullness" and also known as "Grain Full," is the eighth of the 24 solar terms and the second of the summer season. The name refers to grain: by this point, the seeds of summer crops like wheat and barley are swelling but not yet ripe – they're looking full, but not quite full enough to harvest. This solar term is built around the idea of almost.
What It Feels Like Right Now
Xiao Man typically begins between May 20 and 22 (this year, on the 21st). In agrarian China, this was peak anxiety season for farmers: there was enough warmth and rain to get excited about the harvest, but also real uncertainty around flood management that kept them on edge.
In Shanghai, the shift is unmistakable. The city's dramatic humidity is now consistent rather than occasional. A morning that starts pleasantly will reliably tip into something stickier by noon. Afternoon thunderstorms start appearing – sudden, short. The kind of rain that quickly evaporates off the pavement leaving the air heavier than before.
While spring in Shanghai tends to smell floral, Xiao Man smells green: freshly cut grass, wet pavement, river air, the occasional waft of overripe fruit drifting from a market stall. The city's plane trees are at peak fullness now, thick enough to cast shade that feels genuinely necessary.
Evenings, though, are the best part: the light lingers, while rooftops and outdoor terraces fill up. Those sidewalk tables that were aspirational in April are now a nightly reality.
Things People Do (Or Used to Do) During This Term
Xiao Man doesn't have the ritual density of some other solar terms, but it has its customs:
Eating bitter vegetables: According to traditional Chinese medicine, bitter flavors cool the body and counteract the rising heat and fire energy of summer. Plus, bitter greens are just genuinely refreshing in hot weather. Kǔcài (苦菜), or the common sowthistle, is a bitter wild green that tends to sprout prolifically in the fields this time of year. You'll also see bitter melon (苦瓜, kǔguā) appearing more frequently in home kitchens and restaurant menus – the classic preparation being a simple stir-fry with egg, aromatics, and a drizzle of sesame oil.
Honoring the Goddess of Silk: This one's more from the pages of history. In parts of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, known as the heartland of China's silk industry, Xiao Man was associated with silkworm rearing, as silkworms matured rapidly at this time of year and required constant attention. Legend has it that Lady Leizu discovered silk when a silkworm cocoon unraveled into her tea. She later became associated with the invention of sericulture and the silk loom, and was traditionally honored during this period.
Preparing for Dragon Boat Festival: Xiao Man overlaps with the lead-up to the Dragon Boat Festival (端午节, duān wǔ jié), which means zongzi season has begun. Markets are already filling with bamboo leaves, glutinous rice, and salted duck eggs – the core ingredients of zongzi, pyramid-shaped sticky rice dumplings steamed in bamboo leaves.
The Fruit and Vegetable Situation
Xiao Man is a genuinely good time to be shopping at a wet market. Bayberries (杨梅, yángméi) are the fruit of this moment – arriving at stands in jewel-toned piles, staining fingers and lips a deep magenta. They're tart, intensely flavored, and around for a blink. Don't wait on them.
Cherries are also at their peak right now: the domestic ones, smaller and more tart than their imported counterparts. Watermelons become easier to find and noticeably sweeter. Loquats are still around, though nearing the end of their season.
Cucumbers also show up in abundance. They're everywhere in cold dishes right now: smashed with garlic and sesame oil, sliced into vinegary salads. Loofah (丝瓜, sīguā) also appears if you know where to look. Cooked briefly – braised in stock, stir-fried with egg, simmered in a light soup – it's mild and slightly sweet, with a texture that softens to something almost silky.
So This Is Where We Are Now
The very name Xiao Man hints at something that is almost there, but not quite. Enough to be grateful for, but not enough to get complacent about.
Shanghai feels fuller now: more leaves, more humidity, more evening dinners, more iced drinks. The real heat will arrive very, very soon. But right now, we've got bayberry season and evening thunderstorms and long, golden late-light hours to enjoy. Dress in linen, and eat the bayberries before they're gone.
Editor: Jacob Aldaco