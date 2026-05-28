China's First Institute of Cardio-Oncology Established in Shanghai

The first cardio -oncology institute in China was established in Shanghai on Thursday, a key step toward standardizing and systematizing the field.

Led by Zhongshan Hospital, the new institute unites major local medical institutions. The institute integrates clinical practice, scientific research, and teaching resources to rapidly translate fundamental research into clinical care, enhance cancer patients' quality of life, and address the growing need for chronic disease management among survivors.

According to Dr Cheng Leilei of Zhongshan Hospital's cardio-oncology team, new cancer therapies and medications emerge swiftly as medical advancements continue.

"Immunotherapy featured by Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor therapy has shown encouraging results, but cardiotoxicities caused by the therapy also alert doctors, because such therapy can cause ICI-related myocarditis."

The incidence of myocarditis in ICI patients is 0.06 to 3.8 percent, but the mortality rate is 40 to 66 percent.