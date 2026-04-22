China's Pet Travel Boom Reaches Shanghai as Pudong Airport Entries Jump 21.5%

A growing number of travelers are flying into China with pets in tow, turning a once-niche border-control issue into a fast-rising part of airport traffic. At Shanghai Pudong International Airport, customs authorities processed 1,890 incoming pets in the first quarter of the year, up 21.5 percent from a year earlier, as China's expanded visa-free policies and recovering international travel fuel a broader rebound in cross-border movement. The increase has put fresh focus on how airports handle the entry of animals that many passengers regard as family members rather than cargo. In response, Shanghai Pudong International Airport Customs has moved to streamline inspections while expanding passenger support, seeking to make the process faster, clearer and less stressful for both owners and their pets.

Credit: Yao Jia / Ti Gong

Officials have stepped up their policy outreach in the arrival areas of both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. They are utilizing electronic displays, printed materials, and on-site guidance to clarify entry requirements. Travelers can also access pet-related procedures through the "Customs Fingertip Service (海关指尖服务)" mini-program, which is part of a broader initiative to transition from reactive enforcement to more proactive public service. During the inspection stage, customs officers now integrate certificate checks, microchip scanning, and on-site quarantine procedures into a more streamlined process aimed at reducing clearance times. The airport customs authority reports that some passengers who anticipated lengthy formalities instead experienced a relatively smooth and efficient process.

Credit: Wang Xuan / Ti Gong