Chongming Railway Station Work Makes Steady Progress

Construction of the Chongming Station on the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu High-Speed ​​Railway, which officially kicked off in early August, is making steady progress.

The station is located in Wannan Village, Chengqiao Town, about 1.5 kilometers from the main urban area. It is designed with two platforms and six tracks.



At the site, the pile foundation construction has been completed, and excavation of the foundation pit and civil engineering work are currently under way.

Chongming Station has a total building area of ​​9,998 square meters. It is a side-platform station, with the platforms 450 meters long and 12 meters wide.

The ground floor houses the high-speed rail platform and the waiting hall. The floor includes passenger distribution areas and non-motorized vehicle parking areas.

The underground elevated level features a centralized rapid drop-off area, as well as supporting facilities for regular buses, taxis, and private vehicles. These areas form a fully functional integrated transportation hub.