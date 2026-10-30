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Chongming Trials Mini Ping Pong Tables in 8 District Schools

by Ding Yining
October 30, 2026
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Chongming Trials Mini Ping Pong Tables in 8 District Schools
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Ping pong games and inter-school competitions are held at primary schools in Chongming District.

With lightweight and fun new way of playing table tennis emerging in schools across the country, Chongming District has taken the lead in Shanghai to bring mini table tennis tables into classrooms.

In a classroom at the Shanghai World Foreign Language Education Affiliated Chongming District Huiming School, table tennis matches are held within classrooms, using mini ping-pong tables that are easy to assemble with more suitable height and size for students.

At the Jiangfan Primary School affiliated with Shanghai No. 1 Normal University, a "Little Ping Pong" competition was also held, where students from grades one to five took part. They also participated in ball juggling and racket-carrying ball shuttle runs.

The Chongming District Education Bureau is carrying out the pilot programs in eight schools, and it's expected to cover all primary schools on the island by the end of November.

A district-wide inter-school exchange competition is scheduled for December, and the winning students will be included in the district's youth ping pong talent pool and will subsequently be considered for city-level competitions.

The district education bureau hopes this would serve as a mini-exercise during breaks by extending the exercise to everyday spaces such as classrooms, corridors, and activity rooms.

Editor: Li Qian

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