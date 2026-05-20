'Chunshen Wonderful Life Season' Pulls in the Crowd

Minhang's "Chunshen Wonderful Life Season" was in full swing during the May Day holiday with pop-up shops, food bazaars and flower markets attracting tourists, foodies and families looking to relax.

Retail sales reached 500 million yuan (US$73.58 million) over five days, up 11.96 percent year-over-year; footfall was 6.07 million, up 10.14 percent; and the average spend per customer was 82 yuan, up 1.74 percent.

Alipay Tap! was used by 338 brands and 669 outlets, offering various discounts.

From May 1-5, 81,101 vouchers were distributed, averaging over 16,200 per day. Voucher redemption totaled 6.96 million yuan, resulting in 61.367 million yuan in sales.

Despite daily grocery and fast-moving consumer goods spending, the campaign boosted clothing, digital and homeware sales.