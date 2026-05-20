'Chunshen Wonderful Life Season' Pulls in the Crowd
Minhang's "Chunshen Wonderful Life Season" was in full swing during the May Day holiday with pop-up shops, food bazaars and flower markets attracting tourists, foodies and families looking to relax.
Retail sales reached 500 million yuan (US$73.58 million) over five days, up 11.96 percent year-over-year; footfall was 6.07 million, up 10.14 percent; and the average spend per customer was 82 yuan, up 1.74 percent.
Alipay Tap! was used by 338 brands and 669 outlets, offering various discounts.
From May 1-5, 81,101 vouchers were distributed, averaging over 16,200 per day. Voucher redemption totaled 6.96 million yuan, resulting in 61.367 million yuan in sales.
Despite daily grocery and fast-moving consumer goods spending, the campaign boosted clothing, digital and homeware sales.
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Link Plaza QibaoCredit: Ti Gong
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The MixC shopping centerCredit: Ti Gong
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Minhang LibraryCredit: Ti Gong
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Pujiang Wanda PlazaCredit: Ti Gong
Spending on gold and jewelry rose 24.37 percent, dining increased 16.96 percent, and box office takings rose 27.82 percent. THE HUB•Xintiandi, The MixC shopping center, Link Plaza Qibao and Qianwan Incity Mega had the most foot traffic.
The MixC, Link Plaza Qibao and Qianwan Incity Mega had the highest sales revenue and average transaction value.
Foodies who heard about the Shanghai Holy Cow Festival on social media joined commuters at Hongqiao Transportation Hub to sample beef dishes. THE HUB•Xintiandi saw 13.53 percent more footfall and 14.95 percent more sales after a series of successful events.
To boost consumer sentiment, Pujiang Wanda Plaza held a singing contest, which increased foot traffic by 26.23 percent and retail sales by 3.14 percent on May 1.
Caterers spent 16.96 percent more on May Day than usual. The Qianwan Incity Mega's 14.77 million yuan catering sales show the region's catering potential and the boost from promotional campaigns and targeted vouchers.
Under the theme "The Little Prince: A Miracle of Love and Flowers," Pujiang Country Park presented a flower show that combined global floral art, immersive settings, family entertainment, and interactive technology for all ages.
Other district landmarks like the Minhang Museum and Powerlong Museum attracted huge crowds with specialty tours, bazaars and in-depth cultural antiques experiences.
The Minhang Museum's "Echoes of the Silk Road" exhibition's "Magic Night" event on May 4 drew over 2,000 visitors and sold out its limited-edition merchandise in an hour.
The two-month-long Hongqiao International Coffee Culture Festival ends on June 24. The guidebook includes 20 events and 80 retailer benefits.
Hongqiao Qianwan Incity Mega featured the Cheese Festival, which features over 60 cheese brands from around the world and includes classic and creative snacks.
Qibao Town's spring bazaar runs through May 20 and features promotional campaigns and product launches from major shopping destinations.
The Shanghai Table Tennis Carnival was also brightened by the April 25–May 10 Deqiu Lixiang Valley Cultural and Creative Park Table Tennis Illustration Art Exhibition.
The local Shanghai International Flower Show was themed "A Sweet Rendezvous: Flowers in Bloom in Minhang" and featured the rose as its symbol, offering an immersive cultural and tourism event with visual appeal, interactive experiences and visitor convenience from April 25 to June 1.
Editor: Li Qian