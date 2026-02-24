Cultural Events Light up Jing'an Through Spring Festival

Holiday market at Zhangyuan















As the Spring Festival unfolds, Jing'an is staging a district-wide celebration for the Year of the Horse, turning historic lanes and marquee shopping streets into a platform for heritage, design and seasonal spectacles. Under the theme "Galloping into the New Year•Encounter Jing'an," the district's culture and tourism authority is presenting 195 events through March 3, the Lantern Festival. They include performances, markets, exhibitions and interactive experiences aimed at both residents and visitors. Holiday markets showcase time-honored brands, intangible cultural heritage crafts and traditional festive foods. Along Nanjing Road W., designers are weaving zodiac motifs into seasonal window displays, where global aesthetics meet Eastern symbolism. The centerpiece is Zhangyuan Garden, a commercial and cultural hub carved out of a century-old shikumen, or stone-gate, neighborhood.

Tradition and contemporary culture converge Events at Zhangyuan began on February 8 with a Shanghai-style Spring Festival garden fair. National-level intangible cultural heritage inheritor Lu Dajie led a dragon and lion dance procession down Maoming Road N., drums echoing through the stone-gated lanes. Nearby, the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra performed traditional silk-and-bamboo pieces against the backdrop of the historic compound. In the square outside Building 12 – a garden residence known for its blend of Chinese and Western architectural styles – calligraphers as well as paper-cutting and printmaking artists worked before visitors. Inside the building, a different scene unfolded. Emerging designers with international followings staged pop-up showcases that presented contemporary fashion rooted in Eastern aesthetics. Brands included Feng Chen Wang, Susan Fang, Xu Zhi and Une Yea. The pop-up ran through February 23. From February 15 to 23, Lego joined the celebrations with large-scale brick installations inspired by dragon dances and galloping horses. Maoming Road N., temporarily closed to traffic for the holiday, became a pedestrian corridor lined with interactive displays.