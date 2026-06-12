Cultural, Tourism Fest Launched in Xuhui on the Sidelines of SIFF
A film-themed initiative has been launched in Xuhui District as part of the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival, bringing cinema into everyday urban spaces.
The first SIFF-themed venue has opened at the Wukang Road Tourist Information Center. The former service hub has been transformed into a public lounge with photo spots, workshops, salons and rotating exhibitions.
The official SIFF guide and festival merchandise are available on site.
This year also sees the launch of the SIFF Fan Passport. After collecting all the stamps, visitors can follow a mapped route to film-related sites across Wukang Road, Anfu Road and the Hengfu Historical and Cultural Area, uncovering the neighbourhood's cinematic stories.
Film salons and heritage craft workshops will run throughout the festival period.
Guided city walks include the Wu'an Film Block Route, the Pathé Villa 130th Anniversary Route, and the Hengfu Art & Music Route, allowing visitors to explore film culture among tree-lined streets and historic architecture.
Dozens of immersive activities will take place across Xuhui's commercial landmarks, historic neighbourhoods and cultural venues throughout the monthlong campaign. Events include cultural markets, city walks, pop-up performances, XR art exhibitions and intangible cultural heritage workshops.
On Anfu Road, film bookstores and vinyl record shops will host nightly outdoor screenings from June 14 to 21.
If you go:
Date: June 9-21
Venue: Wukang Road Tourist Information Center
Address: 393 Wukang Road, Xuhui District
徐汇区武康路393号
Editor: Shi Jingyun