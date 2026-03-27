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'Eternal Journey' Opens Shanghai Spring International Music Festival

by Ma Yue
March 27, 2026
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'Eternal Journey' Opens Shanghai Spring International Music Festival
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: A concert, "Eternal Journey" opened the 41st Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

The 41st Shanghai Spring International Music Festival commenced with a concert at the AIA Grand Theater on Thursday evening. Titled "Eternal Journey," the performance commemorated the 90th anniversary of the Red Army's Long March victory.

For this event, the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra collaborated with the Shanghai Opera House Chorus and the Shanghai Conservatory of Music Chorus and Orchestra. The concert was conducted by Zhang Guoyong.

'Eternal Journey' Opens Shanghai Spring International Music Festival
Credit: Jiao Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Tenor Shi Yijie (left) and baritine Liao Changyong delivered solo performances.

"Eternal Journey" opened with Lu Qiming's "Ode to the Red Flag," which was followed by "A New-Era Version of the Song Cycle of the Long March."

Tenor Shi Yijie performed a solo "Love Never Ends," a selection from the Chinese national opera "Yimeng Mountain."

Baritone Liao Changyong presented a solo "China in the Light," which was followed by the encore song "My Motherland and Me."

Running through April, this year's festival features 68 stage productions, including 59 music concerts and 9 dance works. There are also musical instrument mini festivals and art education programs.

'Eternal Journey' Opens Shanghai Spring International Music Festival
Credit: Jiao Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Lu Qiming (left), composer of "Ode to the Red Flag" was present at the opening ceremony of the festival.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

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