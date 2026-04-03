[Explainer] Your Guide to Applying for A 5-Star Card in Shanghai

Applying for China's permanent residence card, or Five-Star Card, may seem complicated and document-heavy at first. But understanding the requirements and preparing ahead makes it easier. Here is a practical guide to help you begin.

Credit: Ti Gong

Who may be eligible? Foreign professionals applying in Shanghai generally need to meet several key conditions. You should have worked continuously in Shanghai for at least four years. During each of those years, you must also have spent at least six months living in China. Your annual salary should usually meet the required threshold, typically defined as at least six times the average annual wage of urban employees in Shanghai, based on the four consecutive years preceding the year of application. Applicants are also expected to have paid individual income tax of at least 20 percent of their annual income each year. In addition, applicants should comply with Chinese laws and regulations, be in good health, have no criminal record, and obtain a recommendation letter from their employer.

Documents to prepare Before starting the application, it is helpful to organize all supporting materials carefully. Commonly required documents include a valid passport, a Shanghai-issued work-related residence permit covering four consecutive years, an income certificate for the past four years issued by your employer, personal income tax certificates for four consecutive years, a work permit, and an employer recommendation letter. You also need your company's business license, annual company reports for the past four years, a health certificate, a non-criminal record from your home country authenticated by the relevant Chinese embassy or consulate, and a non-criminal record in China. Requirements can vary based on nationality, job type, or personal circumstances, so it is always best to confirm the latest document checklist with the relevant authorities before submission.

Where to get more information For the latest requirements and case-specific guidance, applicants can visit the Shanghai Immigration Affairs Service Center (上海市移民事务服务中心). Opening hours: 9am-11:30am, 1:30pm-5pm (Mon-Fri) Address: No. 8 to 9, Lane 36, Xuelin Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区学林路36弄8至9号