Fashion Week Turns Jing'an into Stage for Style and Commerce

Credit: Ti Gong

Fashion buzz Shanghai hosted its S/S 2027 Fashion Week in October, with Jing'an emerging as one of the season's main hubs for runway shows, trade events, exhibitions and pop-ups. Designers, brands, buyers, and creative businesses met in the district for new-collection launches, wholesale buying, cultural events, and consumer experiences.

Credit: Ti Gong

Highlights included the 22nd LABELHOOD Pioneer Fashion & Arts Festival, held October 9–15 under the theme "LABELfitHOOD." Featuring emerging Chinese designers and creative talent, the festival took over Yongyuan Road, Jufuchang, and other Jing'an fashion spaces. The lineup included YANGKEHAN, YIRANTIAN, POERA, WMWM, OUDE WAAG, AOYES, CHEN SIFAN, MARKGONG, OSSCHAERT and SHUSHU/TONG. WWD and Jing'an CAZ presented the "inFlux Shanghai × New York" exhibition at Nanxi·Shanghai Port Inn, featuring SHAO, PRIVATE POLICY, CLAUDIA LI, Lafayette 148 New York, R13 and Malbon Golf.

Credit: Ti Gong

A French menswear showcase at MASU brought buyers and industry professionals together with labels including LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN, MII COLLECTION, EGONLAB, COLTESSE and BAZISZT. The China-Italy Lifestyle and Aesthetics Season at The Balancing at HKRI Taikoo Hui spotlighted Italian fashion and craftsmanship through exhibitions and consumer events.

Credit: Ti Gong

Away from the runway, Shanghai Fashion Week was also a major buying event. Platforms including ONTIMESHOW, NOTES SHANGHAI and TUBE SHOWROOM hosted trade activity across more than 50,000 square meters. The buying season stretched beyond apparel into fragrance, accessories, swimwear and lifestyle products.

Credit: Ti Gong

Beauty pop-up Beauty Nova Tech Hub opened its first pop-up store on October 1, planting a flag on one of Shanghai's busiest shopping streets with a simple pitch: try it first, buy it later. AISUM BEAUTY, at 988 Nanjing Road W., stocks about 100 products across personal care, cosmetics, and fragrance, including brands SCHON, BeauEver, BEAUTIFUL I AM, KASE, and SENSLUX. The shelves mix established names from the hub's resident companies with patented products commercialized from hospital research, plus innovations from a joint Jing'an-Fengxian initiative – part of Shanghai's broader effort to move lab work onto store shelves. The store's hook is its build-your-own sample sets. Shoppers mix products across brands and categories by skin type, preference, and desired benefit, testing several at once before committing to full size.

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Pocket parks Two pocket parks in Baoshan Road Subdistrict have been upgraded, giving previously underused patches of greenery a more practical role in neighborhood life. The park along Zhongxing Road, between Baotong Road and Baochang Road, was once a closed-off strip of roadside planting. With little seating and a somewhat haphazard mix of plants, it offered few reasons for people to linger. The redesign added a walking path, informal seating, and a pergola for residents to relax. The park now has over 200 plant varieties, including red maple, roses, and Mexican petunias, adding color and season to the streetscape. Another pocket park has been renovated at the southwest corner of Baoshan Road and Yongxing Road. More than 100 plant varieties and a honeycomb-inspired pergola distinguish the small park. The flower beds and benches match the geometric pattern, and fitness equipment has been rearranged to suit the new layout.

Credit: Ti Gong