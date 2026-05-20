Firms Based in Hongqiao International Central Business District Enjoy Exceptional Growth Thanks to its Location

Many companies headquartered in the Hongqiao International Central Business District have had successful years, proving the area's strategic location and advantages.

The Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District, a core area of the Hongqiao International Opening-up Hub, celebrated five years of remarkable growth in April.

Innovative Innovent

The Hongqiao International CBD's Qianwan biomedicine and health industry cluster is growing, and Innovent was one of the first companies to move there.

Many companies and major projects have come to the area due to the local government's careful investment promotion and comprehensive services.

Since early 2022, Innovent Biologics has moved its innovative product R&D to Minhang. This R&D center brings together many Chinese and foreign scientists, many of whom are returnees with cutting-edge international technologies and expertise, to develop innovative medicines for cancer, metabolic disorders and autoimmune diseases.

Innovent's Vice President Zhao Lei says the center's location in Hongqiao International CBD is crucial.

In addition to being a transport hub, the area is a talent hub, an industrial partnership hub and an international market gateway. It quickly recognized Qianwan's potential when the blueprint was unveiled.

Last year, China approved Innovent's Mazdutide, the "Chinese version of Semaglutide."

Eighteen innovative company medicines have been approved for market launch, and 12 are on the National Reimbursement Drug List, benefiting over 6 million patients.

It aims to obtain global new medicine approval for multiple products and generate over 20 billion yuan (US$2.94 billion) in sales by 2027 to become a world-class biopharmaceutical company.