Firms Based in Hongqiao International Central Business District Enjoy Exceptional Growth Thanks to its Location
The Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District, a core area of the Hongqiao International Opening-up Hub, celebrated five years of remarkable growth in April.
Many companies headquartered in the Hongqiao International Central Business District have had successful years, proving the area's strategic location and advantages.
Innovative Innovent
The Hongqiao International CBD's Qianwan biomedicine and health industry cluster is growing, and Innovent was one of the first companies to move there.
Many companies and major projects have come to the area due to the local government's careful investment promotion and comprehensive services.
Since early 2022, Innovent Biologics has moved its innovative product R&D to Minhang. This R&D center brings together many Chinese and foreign scientists, many of whom are returnees with cutting-edge international technologies and expertise, to develop innovative medicines for cancer, metabolic disorders and autoimmune diseases.
Innovent's Vice President Zhao Lei says the center's location in Hongqiao International CBD is crucial.
In addition to being a transport hub, the area is a talent hub, an industrial partnership hub and an international market gateway. It quickly recognized Qianwan's potential when the blueprint was unveiled.
Last year, China approved Innovent's Mazdutide, the "Chinese version of Semaglutide."
Eighteen innovative company medicines have been approved for market launch, and 12 are on the National Reimbursement Drug List, benefiting over 6 million patients.
It aims to obtain global new medicine approval for multiple products and generate over 20 billion yuan (US$2.94 billion) in sales by 2027 to become a world-class biopharmaceutical company.
Wego grows rapidly
The Qianwan-based WEGO Cloud Innovation Park of medical device giant Wego Group has also grown rapidly.
The medical park, a one-stop specialized medical device park with full-service functions like CROs, CDMOs and CSOs opened last May.
In less than a year, its occupancy rate has exceeded 50 percent and is home to more than 30 high-quality enterprises specializing in innovation and R&D, support services and platform organizations, as well as several start-ups.
SMEs developing high-end medical devices can save time and money with the WEGO (Shanghai) International Research Institute's shared platform.
This institute helps innovative startups grow quickly by reducing prototyping costs by 80 percent and product launch cycles by over 30 percent.
Finding a pilot workshop for startups used to be difficult. These services are now convenient around the block.
Wego wants to be the first choice for global medical technology professionals and Chinese companies looking to expand internationally when it comes to innovation and commercialization in China's medical device sector.
Cultural technology leader
Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District-based SAINS Technology has quickly become a cultural technology leader.
SAINS chose Hongqiao because its air, high-speed rail and Metro networks support its international operations. SAINS can execute global projects and collaborate internationally with this capability.
SAINS serves Disney and Universal Studios and has completed over 30 international IP projects with over 20,000 square meters of R&D space and 200 patents. In national cultural digital projects, the company serves top museums and leads digital scene creativity.
"Hongqiao brings us closer to global resources and enables us to engage with international partners, accelerating our transition from 'Chinese technology' to a 'global brand'," SAINS's founder Wu Songhua said.
He felt reassured and confident as the number of tenant companies in the building grew and the surrounding business facilities became more accessible over the past few years. The Hongqiao CBD industrial ecosystem is growing, laying the groundwork for the company's success.
Wu, a top prize winner of the "Minhang District Young Entrepreneurial Talent" competition, has grown steadily and rapidly thanks to reduced office rent, tax incentives and talent subsidies.
Hongqiao's go-global professional service platforms have helped with cross-border contracts, tax compliance and IP protection, the company said. It has received support to improve contract structures and reduce compliance risks, improving international expansion efficiency and security.
Editor: Li Qian