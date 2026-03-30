'First Stores' Opening: Jing'an Stays Ahead of the Pack in Shanghai

Jing'an opened about five new "first stores" a week last year, keeping it ahead of other Shanghai districts and underscoring its appeal to global brands entering China.

From 2019 to 2024, the district attracted 1,186 first stores, including 21 global debuts, 17 Asia debuts and 184 national firsts, according to official data. Another 238 opened in 2025, pointing to sustained momentum.

More than 200 launch events were held over the year, including a global exhibition by Penhaligon's, an Asia debut by Vacheron Constantin and the China debut of Van Cleef & Arpels' seasonal pop-up. Major openings included Louis Vuitton's "The Louis", Loewe's largest boutique in Asia and Prada's first standalone dining space in the region.

The district's draw reflects a combination of scale, policy support and space. The Nanjing Road W. area hosts more than 2,000 domestic and international brands, backed by a network of 115 global service providers. Local authorities have also expanded bonded warehouse functions at Zhangyuan Garden and introduced "display and sales" and "front store, back warehouse" models to streamline cross-border retail.

At the same time, Jing'an is upgrading major venues such as Zhangyuan and the Shanghai Exhibition Center, alongside historic streets including Julu and Fumin roads, to offer a range of launch settings.