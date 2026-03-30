'First Stores' Opening: Jing'an Stays Ahead of the Pack in Shanghai
Jing'an opened about five new "first stores" a week last year, keeping it ahead of other Shanghai districts and underscoring its appeal to global brands entering China.
From 2019 to 2024, the district attracted 1,186 first stores, including 21 global debuts, 17 Asia debuts and 184 national firsts, according to official data. Another 238 opened in 2025, pointing to sustained momentum.
More than 200 launch events were held over the year, including a global exhibition by Penhaligon's, an Asia debut by Vacheron Constantin and the China debut of Van Cleef & Arpels' seasonal pop-up. Major openings included Louis Vuitton's "The Louis", Loewe's largest boutique in Asia and Prada's first standalone dining space in the region.
The district's draw reflects a combination of scale, policy support and space. The Nanjing Road W. area hosts more than 2,000 domestic and international brands, backed by a network of 115 global service providers. Local authorities have also expanded bonded warehouse functions at Zhangyuan Garden and introduced "display and sales" and "front store, back warehouse" models to streamline cross-border retail.
At the same time, Jing'an is upgrading major venues such as Zhangyuan and the Shanghai Exhibition Center, alongside historic streets including Julu and Fumin roads, to offer a range of launch settings.
Zhangyuan, a restored shikumen complex, has emerged as a focal point. Its west zone is about 90 percent leased, with nine first stores spanning luxury, fashion and dining, including Louis Vuitton's travel home collection debut and Sisley's Asia flagship. Additional projects are planned, such a Muji experience store, while nearby spaces will host event-linked activations tied to fixtures such as the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix and the domestic football league.
The first section of Zhangyuan's east zone is set to open this summer, designed for new launches and exhibitions. Further leasing is under way, aimed at attracting global debuts and emerging brands, as Jing'an builds on its role as a hub for new product launches.
Editor: Li Qian