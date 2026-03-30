[General]
Nanjing Road
Shanghai Exhibition Center
Muji

'First Stores' Opening: Jing'an Stays Ahead of the Pack in Shanghai

by Li Qian
March 30, 2026
Share Article:
'First Stores' Opening: Jing'an Stays Ahead of the Pack in Shanghai
Caption: A bird's eye-view of Shanghai's Nanjing Road W.

Jing'an opened about five new "first stores" a week last year, keeping it ahead of other Shanghai districts and underscoring its appeal to global brands entering China.

From 2019 to 2024, the district attracted 1,186 first stores, including 21 global debuts, 17 Asia debuts and 184 national firsts, according to official data. Another 238 opened in 2025, pointing to sustained momentum.

More than 200 launch events were held over the year, including a global exhibition by Penhaligon's, an Asia debut by Vacheron Constantin and the China debut of Van Cleef & Arpels' seasonal pop-up. Major openings included Louis Vuitton's "The Louis", Loewe's largest boutique in Asia and Prada's first standalone dining space in the region.

The district's draw reflects a combination of scale, policy support and space. The Nanjing Road W. area hosts more than 2,000 domestic and international brands, backed by a network of 115 global service providers. Local authorities have also expanded bonded warehouse functions at Zhangyuan Garden and introduced "display and sales" and "front store, back warehouse" models to streamline cross-border retail.

At the same time, Jing'an is upgrading major venues such as Zhangyuan and the Shanghai Exhibition Center, alongside historic streets including Julu and Fumin roads, to offer a range of launch settings.

'First Stores' Opening: Jing'an Stays Ahead of the Pack in Shanghai
Caption: Zhangyuan Garden

Zhangyuan, a restored shikumen complex, has emerged as a focal point. Its west zone is about 90 percent leased, with nine first stores spanning luxury, fashion and dining, including Louis Vuitton's travel home collection debut and Sisley's Asia flagship. Additional projects are planned, such a Muji experience store, while nearby spaces will host event-linked activations tied to fixtures such as the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix and the domestic football league.

The first section of Zhangyuan's east zone is set to open this summer, designed for new launches and exhibitions. Further leasing is under way, aimed at attracting global debuts and emerging brands, as Jing'an builds on its role as a hub for new product launches.

Editor: Li Qian

#Nanjing Road#Shanghai Exhibition Center#Muji#Vacheron Constantin#Shanghai#Nanjing#Van Cleef & Arpels
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton
FEATURED
[GENERAL]
The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton
@ Cai WenjunLineApr 4, 2026
The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton
The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton
The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton
Weekend Buzz: 4-5 April 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Weekend Buzz: 4-5 April 2026
A quick look at the market, business and economic news making headlines in China.
China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact
[Money]
China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact
The Iran war and often contradictory US comments about its progress continued to rattle investor confidence. Oil prices shot up.

Popular Reads

The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton
1

The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton

China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices
2

China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices

China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact
3

China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact

Actors Body Hits Out At Rampant AI Cloning of Voice, Image
4

Actors Body Hits Out At Rampant AI Cloning of Voice, Image