Foreign Participants Discover Shanghai's Rural Side Through Sports, Food, Watermelons

Following the success of its first offline event, Dancing with Shanghai, an online initiative to encourage Shanghai residents to share their lives, recently held its second activity in Tangbei Village, in the rural outskirts of the Pudong New Area.

Bringing together international students from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and members of the Foreign Storytellers' Club, the event showcased a different side of Shanghai beyond its modern skyline and bustling city center – the vibrant countryside and agricultural heritage.

The day began with a hands-on introduction to gateball, a sport that remains highly popular among China's elderly population. Often described as a combination of golf and snooker, gateball requires players to strike balls through designated gates while strategically knocking opponents' balls off course.

"It is similar to golf, which is something I have always wanted to try, but I had never heard of gateball before," said Hafiz Ullah, a Pakistani PhD student at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Hafiz admitted that the game's many rules initially felt intimidating, but as he became more familiar with them, he gradually began to appreciate its strategic elements and unique appeal.

"The staff were very supportive, and I hope I can play gateball again in the future," he added.