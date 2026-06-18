Minhang Gets a New Campus for a Bilingual School

A major education project in Shanghai's Minhang District reached a significant milestone today with the completion of the new Pujin Campus of Shanghai United International School Shangyin.

The new campus, in the center of Pujin Subdistrict, spans around 33,300 square meters and includes both a kindergarten and a nine-year bilingual boarding school. Modern amenities include classrooms, a science and innovation center, an arts center, a sports hall, a heated swimming pool, and a standard athletics field. It is expected to have about 2,000 students and teachers.

The project, developed as part of Minhang's efforts in cooperation with Shanghai United Media Group to increase access to high-quality education, was completed in just 14 months and is expected to welcome its first students in early 2027.