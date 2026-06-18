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Minhang Gets a New Campus for a Bilingual School

by Bu Guanqin
June 18, 2026
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Caption: Shot by Yang Meiping. Edited by Bu Guanqin. Reported by Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Bu Guanqin.

A major education project in Shanghai's Minhang District reached a significant milestone today with the completion of the new Pujin Campus of Shanghai United International School Shangyin.

The new campus, in the center of Pujin Subdistrict, spans around 33,300 square meters and includes both a kindergarten and a nine-year bilingual boarding school. Modern amenities include classrooms, a science and innovation center, an arts center, a sports hall, a heated swimming pool, and a standard athletics field. It is expected to have about 2,000 students and teachers.

The project, developed as part of Minhang's efforts in cooperation with Shanghai United Media Group to increase access to high-quality education, was completed in just 14 months and is expected to welcome its first students in early 2027.

Minhang Gets a New Campus for a Bilingual School
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Students perform at the campus handover ceremony today.

Shanghai United International School Shangyin, which was founded in 2004, is known for its bilingual curriculum with emphasis on arts, athletics, and innovation education. It presently houses about 1,300 students and teachers from ten nations and regions, who will relocate to the new facility next year.

The new campus is expected to expand educational opportunities in the Pujiang area and contribute to the district's sustained growth.

Meanwhile, drawing on the exceptional cultural resources of Shanghai United Media Group, the school will deepen culture-education integration and cross-resource collaboration as it builds a high-caliber, distinctive and sustainably oriented modern bilingual institution. Through this strategic framework, it seeks to provide coherent, premium and individualized developmental pathways for local and international students across the region.

Minhang Gets a New Campus for a Bilingual School
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: An aerial view of the Pujin Campus, Shanghai United International School Shangyin

Editor: Yang Meiping

#Minhang#Shanghai
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