[Hai Guide] The Inner Ring Road Is Getting Repaired – Here's Where You'll Feel It

If you drive, take a taxi or ride-hail through Shanghai's Xujiahui area at night this summer, expect delays.

Shanghai's Inner Ring Elevated Road is closing lanes overnight from June 22 (Monday) through late October for repairs, and the detours will spill onto streets below.

The Inner Ring Road opened in 1994 as Shanghai's first elevated highway, built with a loan from the World Bank – one of the first Chinese road projects financed that way.

More than three decades of nonstop traffic have worn down the road surface and aged out its equipment faster than routine patching can keep up with, transportation officials said.

The city has been fixing it section by section since 2022. This is the fifth phase.

This round covers 2.5 kilometers between Longhua Road W. and Wuzhong Road, near the Caoxi interchange where the inner ring meets the Humin Elevated Road.

Crews will replace crash barriers and resurface the road deck overnight only, so the road reopens every morning.