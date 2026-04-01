[General]
Wechat
Shanghai

Four New Imported Musicals in Culture Square's New Season

by Ma Yue
April 1, 2026
Share Article:

Four imported musicals, including French musicals "Le Roi Soleil" ("The Sun King") and "Cyrano de Bergerac," as well as the German musical "Einstein: A Matter of Time," will make their China debuts this year at Shanghai Culture Square, as the venue announced its new performance season this week.

"Cyrano de Bergerac" is adapted from the classic work of the same name by French playwright Edmond Rostand. While retaining the core of this 19th-century five-act drama, it places the characters in a contemporary context. The upcoming China tour features an upgraded production and stars renowned French musical actor Laurent Bàn, who will perform for audiences from May 14 to 17.

The contemporary musical "L'Alegria Que Passa" ("Happiness Fades") from Barcelona will make its China debut in September. Created to mark the 50th anniversary of Spain's legendary troupe Dagoll Dagom, it blends modern electronic live music with visually striking choreography that incorporates street dance and acrobatics, further expanding audiences' understanding of European musical theater.

"Le Roi Soleil" is produced by Dove Attia, the creator of the French musical "Mozart, l'opéra rock," and directed by Kamel Ouali. It recounts the legendary life of King Louis XIV of France, including his ascension to the throne, his tumultuous love affairs, military victories, and glorious reign.

Four New Imported Musicals in Culture Square's New Season
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: "Le Roi Soleil" recounts the legendary life of King Louis XIV of France.

Premiered in 2005, the musical was revived in 2025. The upcoming Shanghai performances, scheduled from October 30 to November 15, will be the only stop nationwide in China.

"Einstein: A Matter of Time" is co-created by Frank Wildhorn and Gil Mehmert. While depicting the personal life and illustrious career of the science giant, the musical, premiered in Switzerland last year, also presents the academic and social landscape of Albert Einstein's era from multiple perspectives. It will meet Shanghai audiences in December.

Four New Imported Musicals in Culture Square's New Season
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: "Einstein: A Matter of Time" will meet audiences in December.

Some popular musicals will return this year, including French musicals "Don Juan" and "Molière," and Cantonese musical "The Impossible Trial." The new performance season also features original Chinese musicals, dance dramas, and plays.

Those interested can follow Shanghai Culture Square's official WeChat account "SCS_Ticketing" for more information and to buy tickets.

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M 复兴中路597号

Editor: Ma Yue

#Wechat#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton
FEATURED
[GENERAL]
The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton
@ Cai WenjunLineApr 4, 2026
China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices
[Auto]
China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices
Spiking fuel costs are giving electric and hybrid vehicles added attraction for consumers, which may ease forecasts of a 2026 slump in sales.
China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact
[Money]
China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact
The Iran war and often contradictory US comments about its progress continued to rattle investor confidence. Oil prices shot up.
[ChinaMaxxing] 24 Excuses to Eat According to the Chinese Solar Calendar
[ChinaMaxxing] 24 Excuses to Eat According to the Chinese Solar Calendar
[ChinaMaxxing] 24 Excuses to Eat According to the Chinese Solar Calendar

Popular Reads

The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton
1

The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton

China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices
2

China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices

China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact
3

China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact

Actors Body Hits Out At Rampant AI Cloning of Voice, Image
4

Actors Body Hits Out At Rampant AI Cloning of Voice, Image