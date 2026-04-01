Four New Imported Musicals in Culture Square's New Season

Four imported musicals, including French musicals "Le Roi Soleil" ("The Sun King") and "Cyrano de Bergerac," as well as the German musical "Einstein: A Matter of Time," will make their China debuts this year at Shanghai Culture Square, as the venue announced its new performance season this week. "Cyrano de Bergerac" is adapted from the classic work of the same name by French playwright Edmond Rostand. While retaining the core of this 19th-century five-act drama, it places the characters in a contemporary context. The upcoming China tour features an upgraded production and stars renowned French musical actor Laurent Bàn, who will perform for audiences from May 14 to 17.

The contemporary musical "L'Alegria Que Passa" ("Happiness Fades") from Barcelona will make its China debut in September. Created to mark the 50th anniversary of Spain's legendary troupe Dagoll Dagom, it blends modern electronic live music with visually striking choreography that incorporates street dance and acrobatics, further expanding audiences' understanding of European musical theater. "Le Roi Soleil" is produced by Dove Attia, the creator of the French musical "Mozart, l'opéra rock," and directed by Kamel Ouali. It recounts the legendary life of King Louis XIV of France, including his ascension to the throne, his tumultuous love affairs, military victories, and glorious reign.

Credit: Ti Gong

Premiered in 2005, the musical was revived in 2025. The upcoming Shanghai performances, scheduled from October 30 to November 15, will be the only stop nationwide in China. "Einstein: A Matter of Time" is co-created by Frank Wildhorn and Gil Mehmert. While depicting the personal life and illustrious career of the science giant, the musical, premiered in Switzerland last year, also presents the academic and social landscape of Albert Einstein's era from multiple perspectives. It will meet Shanghai audiences in December.

Credit: Ti Gong

Some popular musicals will return this year, including French musicals "Don Juan" and "Molière," and Cantonese musical "The Impossible Trial." The new performance season also features original Chinese musicals, dance dramas, and plays. Those interested can follow Shanghai Culture Square's official WeChat account "SCS_Ticketing" for more information and to buy tickets.