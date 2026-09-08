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French Clinches FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Shanghai Crown

by Ma Yue
September 8, 2026
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The FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series event, the Project Redwings Shanghai Final 2026, concluded at Shanghai’s West Bund.

France triumphed over Rapid Bucharest with a score of 22–14 in the final, securing the championship trophy for the second time, following their victory in 2024.

French Clinches FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Shanghai Crown
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: France defeated Rapid Bucharest in the final to lift the championship trophy.

The tournament brought together many of the world’s strongest 3x3 women’s basketball teams, including the Netherlands — who boast three of the world’s top-ranked players — as well as the Ulaanbaatar Amazons, Germany, Romania and others.

China’s national team and the Beijing team also fielded their full-strength lineups.

After two days of competition, Beijing and China finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Despite the modest rankings, the women’s basketball spirit shone through.

French Clinches FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Shanghai Crown
Credit: Shanghai Daily
Caption: Chinese national team takes on Ulaanbaatar Amazons in their group stage match.

One notable instance saw Beijing, reduced to three players due to injury, holding tight against a fully rotational Rapid Bucharest side, staying within striking distance throughout.

Over the past decade, 3x3 basketball has grown from a street sport to an Olympic sport, developing a complete system that runs alongside national team events and professional tours.

This tournament, which featured both national teams and commercial club teams, demonstrated the sport's youthful and open character to Shanghai's sports fans.

French Clinches FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Shanghai Crown
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Spectators cheer during the games.

Editor: Ma Yue

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