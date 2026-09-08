French Clinches FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Shanghai Crown

France triumphed over Rapid Bucharest with a score of 22–14 in the final, securing the championship trophy for the second time, following their victory in 2024.

The tournament brought together many of the world’s strongest 3x3 women’s basketball teams, including the Netherlands — who boast three of the world’s top-ranked players — as well as the Ulaanbaatar Amazons, Germany, Romania and others.

China’s national team and the Beijing team also fielded their full-strength lineups.

After two days of competition, Beijing and China finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Despite the modest rankings, the women’s basketball spirit shone through.