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Shanghai

Future Champion Spikers Gather in Shanghai

by Ma Yue
June 3, 2026
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Shanghai will host the 2026 Shanghai Volleyball Future Star Championship from June 22 to 28 at Luwan Indoor Stadium with eight international women's youth teams.

A draw ceremony earlier this week placed the eight teams, including China's national youth squad and a Shanghai youth team, into two groups.

They will play round-robin and playoff rounds before two teams advance to the final.

Future Champion Spikers Gather in Shanghai
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The eight teams have been divided into two groups.

Group A includes the Shanghai youth team, the Bulgarian and Turkish youth teams, and a youth squad from the University of California, Berkeley.

China, the Netherlands, France, and South Korea's national youth teams make up Group B.

The matches are best-of-five. In addition to the champion, runner-up, and third place, the event awards Best Spiker, Best Blocker, Best Setter, Best Libero, and MVP.

Fans can buy tickets for the two semifinals on June 27 and the final and third-place match on June 28 on m.piaoxingqiu.com.

Editor: Ma Yue

#Shanghai
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