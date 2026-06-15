Global Experts Meet in Shanghai to Tackle Climate Challenges

The second International Training Program on AI-Powered Early Warnings in Shanghai brought together meteorologists, researchers, and policymakers from around the world to address climate issues. The program organized four targeted cooperation tracks around real-world projects, including climate-resilient agriculture in Africa, renewable energy development in South Asia, weather modification research in Asia, and urban disaster preparedness in Africa.

Credit: Ti Gong

From Rice Fields to Food Security One topic was water-saving, drought-resistant rice, a crop increasingly used to address food security in water-scarce areas. Chinese meteorologists described their crop meteorological services and discussed their use in Africa with Burkina Faso's meteorological agency. Participants discussed climate risk assessment and agricultural weather services for the Sahel region, where extreme weather threatens farming communities, with Shanghai Agrobiological Gene Center researchers.

Credit: Ti Gong

Powering Solar Projects with Weather Data As countries expedite their clean energy transition, weather is increasingly critical in project planning and operations. Professionals discussed climate risk management throughout the life cycle of solar power plants using a Bangladeshi photovoltaic project as a model. Meteorological services were discussed for project resilience, operational risk reduction, and long-term energy development.

Credit: Ti Gong

Exploring New Possibilities in Weather Modification The training program also served as a platform for future scientific cooperation. Using China's knowledge in weather modification, people from Thailand and Mongolia discussed cloud-seeding experiments, improving forecasting models, and possible joint research on technologies to increase rainfall. The exchanges highlighted growing interest in cross-border collaboration on weather science and innovation.

Credit: Ti Gong

AI for More Resilient Cities Another highlight was MAZU, China's AI-powered multi-hazard early warning system. Designed to support cities facing multiple weather-related risks, the platform was presented to representatives from Nigeria, who learned about its practical applications in flood management, heavy rainfall responses, and urban disaster preparedness. The sessions offered a closer look at how artificial intelligence can help authorities identify risks earlier and improve emergency response capabilities.

Credit: Ti Gong