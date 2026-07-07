Grand Goodyear Gala Launches Shanghai Summer Season
Goodyear staged a spectacular celebration during the Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season on July 3, bringing the signature Goodyear blimp back to Shanghai.
It returned for the second year at the opening ceremony of the annual summer consumption season in the city to leverage the occasion to fully showcase its strong legacy and forward-looking technologies.
The celebration event and the showcase of over a dozen of specialty tires were held at the West Bund riverside area in Xuhui District. Nearly 300 guests, executives, authorities from local industry associations and employees gathered for the occasion.
The Goodyear blimp was also showcased at the ceremony. It serves as a visual bridge linking the brand's century-long global heritage with the city itself.
As one of Goodyear's most recognizable brand assets, the 101-year-old airship closely connects Goodyear's international brand legacy with "Shanghai Summer", a city-wide platform that blends culture, sport, entertainment and consumer experiences.
Goodyear's Eagle F1 series is the centerpiece of this year's "Shanghai Summer" event. As one of Goodyear's most iconic flagship ranges, the Eagle F1 embodies nearly 50 years of racing heritage.
"There is no better place – and no better moment – than Shanghai Summer to tell the Goodyear story, which is a story of heritage, innovation, and more importantly of motion," said Nathaniel Madarang, Goodyear Asia Pacific President.
"China is one of the world's great engines of electric and smart mobility and it is a place where ideas move quickly, where technology scales rapidly, and where the future is already taking shape," he noted.
"Our commitment to China is long-term, we are here to innovate, contribute and to grow together."
In 2024, Goodyear launched the ElectricDrive Sustainable-Material Tire, China's first retail tire certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) mark, containing over 70 percent sustainable materials.
Goodyear continues to explore how tires can serve as a key source of data and insights, supporting safer, smarter and more efficient travel experiences. Goodyear's SightLine smart tire technology is redefining the role of tires in the era of software-defined vehicles.
It's also setting a benchmark for the tire industry in terms of sustainable development, advancing its sustainable development goal, with the aim of launching the industry's first 100 percent sustainable-material, maintenance-free tire.
Editor: Li Qian