Grand Goodyear Gala Launches Shanghai Summer Season

Goodyear staged a spectacular celebration during the Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season on July 3, bringing the signature Goodyear blimp back to Shanghai.



It returned for the second year at the opening ceremony of the annual summer consumption season in the city to leverage the occasion to fully showcase its strong legacy and forward-looking technologies.

The celebration event and the showcase of over a dozen of specialty tires were held at the West Bund riverside area in Xuhui District. Nearly 300 guests, executives, authorities from local industry associations and employees gathered for the occasion.

The Goodyear blimp was also showcased at the ceremony. It serves as a visual bridge linking the brand's century-long global heritage with the city itself.

As one of Goodyear's most recognizable brand assets, the 101-year-old airship closely connects Goodyear's international brand legacy with "Shanghai Summer", a city-wide platform that blends culture, sport, entertainment and consumer experiences.