[Hai Guide] 2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix Spectator Guide

Credit: Ti Gong

Organizers have unveiled the complete spectator guide for the 2026 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, promising an unparalleled weekend of speed and entertainment at the Shanghai International Circuit from March 13 to 15.

1. What time do the races start? From March 13 to 15, in addition to the F1 Chinese Grand Prix, a Sprint race will be held for the third consecutive year. This is the season's first Sprint race under the new regulations and is highly anticipated! At the same time, the season opener of the F1 ACADEMY series will also be held concurrently with the F1 Chinese Grand Prix again. Chinese female driver Shi Wei (Tiedou) will participate in the 2026 season F1 Academy China round as a wildcard player.

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Key Points! Friday, March 13: All 22 F1 drivers will take part in Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying. The F1 Academy also begins its new season on the same day, holding practice and qualifying, the results of which will determine the starting grid for the two feature races on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, March 14: The season's first Sprint race will start at 11am. This is a short-format version of a "feature race," complete with a start and finish, making it extremely exciting! In the afternoon, the Grand Prix Qualifying allows fans to experience the speed limits of the new generation of cars while determining the starting grid for Sunday's feature race. Additionally, F1 Academy will hold its first feature race. Sunday, March 15: First, the F1 Academy second feature race will take place, followed by the most anticipated Grand Prix! Before the race, there will be multiple track activities such as the driver parade and opening ceremony.

2. Green travel by metro is the most convenient! The Shanghai International Circuit is located at 2000 Yining Road in Jiading District. During the event, green travel is strongly recommended. Take Metro Line 11 directly to the circuit. It is not only convenient and fast but also helps you avoid road congestion during the event! On March 13 (Friday), the train interval at Shanghai International Circuit Station will be reduced from the usual 12 minutes to 6 minutes during off-peak hours. From March 14 to 15 (Saturday and Sunday), the interval will further shorten from the usual 10 minutes to an average of 4 minutes. Additionally, key stations will strengthen passenger flow monitoring and information dissemination, and if overcrowding or delays are detected, backup trains will be deployed promptly to ensure sufficient transport capacity. Bilingual volunteers will be available at Shanghai International Circuit Station, Baiyin Road Station, and Jiading New City Station to assist passengers. Qiangsheng Transportation, a subsidiary of Juss Group, has also customized direct shuttle buses for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix, providing convenient, comfortable, and personalized travel options!

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3. How to check in and enter? Please be sure to bring the original valid ID document used for ticket purchase (such as ID card, passport, Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong, Macau & Taiwan residents)! 1. Daily Check-in Times: March 13: 8am-5pm March 14: 8am-5pm March 15: 8:30am-4:30pm · Daily 10am-12 noon is the peak entry period. Spectators are advised to plan their travel time reasonably, arrive during off-peak hours to avoid long queues for security and entry. 2. Spectators with Mainland ID cards will, after security, scan their ID and undergo facial comparison to complete check-in and enter. Children without ID cards, and spectators with passports or Mainland Travel Permits for Hong Kong, Macau, or Taiwan residents, please go to the manual real-name registration service desk before security to complete real-name verification. After verification, proceed through security and directly use facial recognition for check-in and entry. 3. After entering the circuit, there will be a second ticket check at each grandstand entrance. This also requires scanning the original ID document for facial comparison (for spectators with Mainland ID cards), or using facial recognition for check-in (for spectators who completed manual real-name verification before the first check-in). 4. On race days, all ticket check points allow the same ticket holder, who meets the check-in requirements, to re-enter freely, but each entry requires completing the check-in steps! 5. In case of rainy weather, please do not bring long-handle umbrellas. Instead folding umbrellas or raincoats are recommended.

4 How do grandstand spectators enter? For grandstand spectators, four ticket check gates: 1, 2, 6, and 9 will be open this year. Spectators can choose the nearest gate based on their grandstand location to reduce waiting time. Gate 1: Recommended for spectators of Grandstand A, Grandstand B, Grandstand K, and those heading to the F1 Merchandise Mart. Gate 2: Recommended for spectators of Grandstand B and Grandstand C. Gate 6: Recommended for spectators of Grandstand E. Gate 9: Recommended for spectators of Grandstand F, Grandstand H, and Grandstand J. How do Grandstand E spectators take the shuttle bus? This year, the newly renovated and opened Grandstand E will provide a free round-trip shuttle bus service for spectators, facilitating access to the Grandstand E area. Grandstand E spectators can take the shuttle bus from the P5 parking lot (near Grandstand J) to the P13 parking lot (near Grandstand E); if you need to return to the Main Grandstand commercial area and Fountain Plaza for activities after arriving at Grandstand E, you can also take the shuttle bus back to the P5 parking lot from the P13 parking lot. Please note that the shuttle bus boarding points at P5 and P13 parking lots are located outside the ticket check gates. If spectators need to return to the Grandstand E area after visiting the Main Grandstand commercial area, please follow on-site signage to exit through Gate 1 or Gate 10 near Grandstand J, proceed to the shuttle bus service point at the P5 parking lot, take the shuttle, and then re-enter through Gate 6 after another ticket check. Shuttle bus operating hours (March 13 to 15): P5→P13: 8:30am-3pm P13→P5: 9:30am-3pm Additionally, spectators can also choose to walk to Grandstand E by following on-site signage.

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5. How do spectators with VIP products enter? Main Grandstand Club, Turn 1 Club, Turn 16 Club If you hold a parking permit for the corresponding parking lot, please park your car according to instructions on the permit, collect your commemorative card at the redemption point in the respective parking lot, then proceed through the security checkpoint near the redemption point and take the shuttle bus to enter. If you choose to take the metro, it is recommended to collect your commemorative card at the Fountain Plaza redemption point, then walk to Gate 1 and use the dedicated fast lane for ticket check-in and entry. Paddock Club: Please bring your physical ticket to the event venue. Upon arriving at the P1 parking lot, take the dedicated shuttle bus to enter.

6. What's good to eat, fun to do, and interesting to explore on site?

Fountain Plaza After getting off the metro, the first stop is Fountain Plaza! Here you'll find the official merchandise store, the "Dreamer Theme Park" from the Shanghai Auto Culture Festival, and interactive installations and stage performances from the 2026 Checkered Flag Carnival. Numerous food and beverage outlets are also open, allowing you to enjoy food and drinks while you explore. Fountain Plaza is also open to non-ticketed spectators! Whether you have purchased a race ticket or not, this is the perfect starting point to feel the F1 atmosphere!

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F1 Merchandise Mart After entering the circuit, the F1 Merchandise Mart offers spectators a wealth of interactive experiences: You can try out simulators and pit stop challenges, check out various fun installations, and browse the booths of major sponsors to take home your favorite merchandise. In addition to the Main Grandstand, food and rest areas are also set up around Grandstands B, E, H, and K, allowing you to replenish your energy anytime during the intense and exciting viewing, maintaining your passion and excitement throughout the event!

2026 Checkered Flag Carnival Furthermore, the 2026 Checkered Flag Carnival has been fully upgraded. In addition to Fountain Plaza at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District, it will simultaneously take place at three other venues: West Bund Dream Center in Xuhui District, North Bund International Cruise Terminal in Hongkou District, and Shanghai W World in Baoshan District. These four city landmarks are "multi-point connected," allowing spectators to take photos, check in, participate in fun interactions, bringing the speed and passion of F1 to every corner of Shanghai, and experiencing the event's unique urban atmosphere.

Credit: Ti Gong

Want to know about more exciting event content and VIP spectator services? Scan the QR code below to view the full version of the Spectator Manual. Plan your F1 track journey in advance, and don't miss a single exciting moment!

Credit: Ti Gong